Business Intel: Scoop shop offering dairy-free ice cream opens in Wasena

Owners of two businesses in Roanoke’s Wasena neighborhood have come together to open an ice cream shop serving dairy-free scoops.

Quincy Randolph of RND Coffee and Nate Sloan of restaurant and wine bar Bloom are calling their new venture Créme Fresh.

Sloan said the partnership made sense for a number of reasons: Both were interested in the Main Street space that became available, a collaboration would encourage the two chefs to push each other creatively, and doing it together would ensure that neither was overextended.

A thriving neighborhood includes interesting businesses that bring foot traffic and activity, Randolph said; the two felt a plant-based scoop shop would bring more of that energy to Wasena.

They decided to focus on plant-based ice cream not only because it offered something different, Sloan said, but also because there’s an increasing demand for such options, driven by both consumer preference and dietary restrictions. At RND Coffee, Randolph said there are some days the shop sells more oat milk and almond milk lattes than those made with cow’s milk.

