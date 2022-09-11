Business Intel: Sheetz building new site east of Roanoke intersection

Sheetz is working to build a new 6,077-square-foot store that will replace its more than two-decade-old location at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road.

The project, set to be finished this fall, will shift the convenience store about three miles eastbound to the crossing of Orange Avenue and King Street, near KFC, Waffle House and Denny’s.

The new store will offer a car wash and a 24/7 drive-thru, according to plans filed with Roanoke City, features not offered at the existing outlet. Sheetz bought the 7.9-acre tract for the new project, which is located at 3331 and 3353 Orange Ave. N.E., for $3 million last December.

That property was previously home to an office building.

The new convenience store will replace an existing, 4,887-square-foot Sheetz that was constructed at 1212 Williamson Road NE back in 2000, according to city records. That location has the distinction of being just the second Sheetz ever opened in the region. It debuted one month behind the convenience store at Peters Creek Road and Cove Road, newspaper archives reported.

In a statement, a Sheetz representative said the Williamson Road site will close late this fall, after the new store under construction is opened.

“We are continually evaluating our strategy in every market where we operate, and as a result we have made the decision to close the store along Williamson Road,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz.

“All employees working at this location have been offered jobs at the new King Street location or at another store if requested.”

Sheetz didn’t comment on what would happen to the approximately 1-acre property occupied by the current store on Williamson Road. In a statement last year, the company said its stores typically employ 30 to 35 people apiece in a mix of full- and part-time jobs.

The Pennsylvania-based chain has over 600 stores across six states. It now has seven locations in the Roanoke Valley.