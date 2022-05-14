Business Intel: Skechers USA comes to Tanglewood

Tanglewood Mall continues to boost its tenant list with an announcement that Skechers USA will be opening a storefront in the Electric Road shopping center.

The footwear maker, which is best known for its athletic shoes but has expanded into a diverse line of apparel, plans to move into a portion of the footprint last occupied by Stein Mart.

Burlington, a department store originally dubbed Burlington Coat Factory, also plans to move into that anchor tenant slot. The two stores will be co-located in the 36,000-square-foot space but Skechers will sport its own storefront and entrance, said Tanglewood Mall’s owner, Alabama-based real estate firm Blackwater Resources, LLC.

The Skechers store will span 8,000 square feet. Interior renovation work is underway now. The store is slated to open in early fall.

This is the latest in a string of gets for the Roanoke County mall. Other recent announcements have included seven new restaurants, including a Chili’s Grill & Bar under construction now, and four new retail and service stores, according to the county’s economic development office.

Economic Development Director Jill Loope said the future of the busy Electric Road/Route 419 corridor is bright. “Skechers is a well-known consumer brand that adds to the diversity of retail experiences in the 419 Town Center and continues the growth momentum at Tanglewood,” she said.

John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources, said the mall looked forward to welcoming Skechers. “They are a great retailer that I know the community will enthusiastically embrace.”

Skechers, headquartered in California, has grown to become the third-largest athletic footwear brand in the nation.

