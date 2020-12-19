Business Intel: Smith Mountain Lake market specializes in agricultural products

The owners of a Smith Mountain Lake alpaca farm have opened a marketplace offering a variety of agricultural products.
Harvest Moon Marketplace opened last month in a former church in Moneta. Owner Robbin Martinelli said grocery store shortages in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a desire to support agriculture inspired her to start the business.
“We need to be sustainable and self-sufficient and we need to support our farms,” she said, noting that people should recognize the importance agriculture has on everyday life.
Martinelli brought her alpaca products and other agricultural products, like cheese, honey, moonshine pickles and apples, under one roof to create a “full-fledged agrimarket.”
She described Harvest Moon Marketplace as “kind of like an indoor farmers market” that also features high-end products like alpaca goods and jewelry.
Much of what the marketplace carries is local, but Martinelli said she also looks for out-of-state producers who are the best at what they do, mentioning Amish products from Pennsylvania and syrup from Vermont. A CSA — community-supported agriculture — program is also in the works.
In the spring, she plans to open a wine garden where customers can enjoy a bottle from a North Carolina winery that Harvest Moon is partnering with. Eventually, Martinelli also hopes to add bluegrass on Friday nights.
Martinelli said both of her other ventures, US Alpaca Company and Smith Mountain Lake Alpaca Farm in Hardy, already had a large following, which created excitement and support for Harvest Moon Marketplace.
“I live here at the lake and I just feel like these things are missing here and we wanted to provide them,” she said. “The response has been overwhelming.”
Harvest Moon Marketplace is at 14917 Moneta Road. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
