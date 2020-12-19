Business Intel: Smith Mountain Lake market specializes in agricultural products

The owners of a Smith Mountain Lake alpaca farm have opened a marketplace offering a variety of agricultural products.

Harvest Moon Marketplace opened last month in a former church in Moneta. Owner Robbin Martinelli said grocery store shortages in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a desire to support agriculture inspired her to start the business.

“We need to be sustainable and self-sufficient and we need to support our farms,” she said, noting that people should recognize the importance agriculture has on everyday life.

Martinelli brought her alpaca products and other agricultural products, like cheese, honey, moonshine pickles and apples, under one roof to create a “full-fledged agrimarket.”

She described Harvest Moon Marketplace as “kind of like an indoor farmers market” that also features high-end products like alpaca goods and jewelry.

Much of what the marketplace carries is local, but Martinelli said she also looks for out-of-state producers who are the best at what they do, mentioning Amish products from Pennsylvania and syrup from Vermont. A CSA — community-supported agriculture — program is also in the works.