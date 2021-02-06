Business Intel: Smith Mountain Lake's The Landing Restaurant to relocate

The Landing Restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake plans to relocate to Mariners Landing.

Tiffany Silva, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Bruno Silva, said they were not looking to move but were excited by the vision presented by the new owners of Mariners Landing, who purchased the golf course and lake community in Huddleston last year.

The move provides the Silvas with additional opportunities, as they will open a private restaurant at the golf clubhouse called Bruno’s, a poolside eatery named Chubby’s after the family’s dog, and a gourmet market and wine shop. They will also oversee all catering and special events at the resort.

“Being able to expand and do all the different things that we’re going to do is going to give us long-term security for more people,” Silva said.

Waller Perrow, one of the owners of the property, said bringing the Silvas on board was “all part of the new Mariners Landing” he and his partners are working to create.

“We’re a small town, and as a previous restaurateur I’ve always been very impressed with their professionalism and their passion,” Perrow said of the Silvas.