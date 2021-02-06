Business Intel: Smith Mountain Lake's The Landing Restaurant to relocate

The Landing Restaurant at Smith Mountain Lake plans to relocate to Mariners Landing.
Tiffany Silva, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Bruno Silva, said they were not looking to move but were excited by the vision presented by the new owners of Mariners Landing, who purchased the golf course and lake community in Huddleston last year.
The move provides the Silvas with additional opportunities, as they will open a private restaurant at the golf clubhouse called Bruno’s, a poolside eatery named Chubby’s after the family’s dog, and a gourmet market and wine shop. They will also oversee all catering and special events at the resort.
“Being able to expand and do all the different things that we’re going to do is going to give us long-term security for more people,” Silva said.
Waller Perrow, one of the owners of the property, said bringing the Silvas on board was “all part of the new Mariners Landing” he and his partners are working to create.
“We’re a small town, and as a previous restaurateur I’ve always been very impressed with their professionalism and their passion,” Perrow said of the Silvas.
Longtime customers of The Landing, which is currently housed at Bernard’s Landing, can expect a similar dining experience at its new location. Silva said the waterfront space at The Pointe at Mariners Landing is larger and more modern, with wonderful views.
“The Landing will be The Landing,” Silva said. “It will just be in a different location.”
Bruno’s will be a bit more casual, offering items like fresh gourmet pizzas, pastas, salads and sandwiches, she said, while Chubby’s will serve ice cream and poolside snacks.
The gourmet market and wine shop will provide grab-and-go items. Silva said customers can take a glass or bottle of wine, along with a charcuterie board, out to the patio to enjoy.
Silva said she hopes The Landing will open at its new location by May and said she does not expect a lengthy interruption in service. Bruno’s is expected to open in June, but starting this spring, Bruno’s GastroTruck will serve golfers, property owners, members and resort guests.
The Silvas will also bring their nonprofit Landing Love Project, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide meals to people in need, to Mariners Landing. Since March, Silva said they have provided some 45,000 meals.
Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.