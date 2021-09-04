Business Intel: Soccer Stop to relocate, change name

The Soccer Stop is relocating and changing its name.

The sporting goods store, which will now be known as the Soccer Post, is moving from its building on McClanahan Street to Old Country Plaza, the shopping center where Buffalo Wild Wings is located.

Since opening in 1989, the store has always been in a standalone building, said store manager Betsy McMichael, so the move marks a change.

Owner Danny Beamer said he’s excited to be in a shopping center and to have Buffalo Wild Wings, which draws many sports fans, as a neighbor.

“We’re hoping being in a strip center will bring us some more customers,” he said.

The new space will be smaller, at about 2,100 square feet, which Beamer said is a better fit for the store, which will continue to carry the sporting apparel and accessories customers have come to expect.

The store is changing its name to the Soccer Post to align with a franchise it became part of a few years ago, Beamer said, noting the transition to a new location seemed like a good time to make the change.

“We’ll be the same old great store we’ve always been,” McMichael said.