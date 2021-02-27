Business Intel: Something Else Boutique coming to Valley View Mall

A local boutique selling women’s and children’s clothing and accessories is opening a new store at Valley View Mall.

Owner Jenee Welsh first started Something Else Boutique as an online business in 2015. She opened a brick-and-mortar store in downtown Bedford in 2018, followed by a second location at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

As the Valley View location prepares to open, the Bedford boutique is closing. Welsh said she made the decision because shopping malls seem to offer more consistent foot traffic, something she feels is “crucial for retail.”

Welsh said her goal with Something Else Boutique is to empower women, making them feel great no matter their size. She focuses on styles that are flattering to all body types and said the shop is known for its bell-bottoms, carrying as many as 40 different styles.

“We’re definitely like the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ meets modern-day boho,” she said.

Welsh, who works in her stores, said she prioritizes building personal relationships, a benefit of supporting small local businesses.

“I want to get your daughter her kindergarten outfit and then when she goes to prom I want to get her a prom dress,” Welsh said.