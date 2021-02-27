Business Intel: Something Else Boutique coming to Valley View Mall

A local boutique selling women’s and children’s clothing and accessories is opening a new store at Valley View Mall.
Owner Jenee Welsh first started Something Else Boutique as an online business in 2015. She opened a brick-and-mortar store in downtown Bedford in 2018, followed by a second location at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.
As the Valley View location prepares to open, the Bedford boutique is closing. Welsh said she made the decision because shopping malls seem to offer more consistent foot traffic, something she feels is “crucial for retail.”
Welsh said her goal with Something Else Boutique is to empower women, making them feel great no matter their size. She focuses on styles that are flattering to all body types and said the shop is known for its bell-bottoms, carrying as many as 40 different styles.
“We’re definitely like the ‘Little House on the Prairie’ meets modern-day boho,” she said.
Welsh, who works in her stores, said she prioritizes building personal relationships, a benefit of supporting small local businesses.
“I want to get your daughter her kindergarten outfit and then when she goes to prom I want to get her a prom dress,” Welsh said.
While many people have turned to online shopping during the pandemic, Welsh said she thinks that’s going to get old. People miss personal relationships, she said, plus they want to touch, feel and try on clothes for themselves.
The Roanoke location is her largest yet, at 3,000 square feet. Welsh said it has a relaxed, ’60s boho vibe with lots of macrame along with upcycled fixtures and decor, such as old barn doors and bird cages. A structure made to look like a house, big enough to walk through, is also being built to showcase jewelry.
Welsh said the boutique’s name is inspired by her own shopping habits, as packages would be delivered to her home and she was routinely told “something else” had arrived for her in the mail.
Something Else Boutique is expected to open in early March on the upper level of Valley View Mall, near Aerie and Hollister. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.