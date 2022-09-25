Business Intel: Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is bringing its brand of nostalgic, carhop dining back to Salem with the opening of a new location on the busy commercial corridor of West Main Street.

The restaurant, which opened in August, was designed as a new structure spanning 1,268 square foot next door to Tokyo Express, across the street from Waffle House, according to site plans filed with the city.

The location offers more than a dozen of Sonic’s signature carhop ordering stations. Outdoor seating with a retro vibe, including artificial grass under the tables, is also included along with a drive-thru option for ordering.

The site also has a station that appears designed for quick, contactless pickup of online orders.

Sonic didn’t respond to email inquiries about the new restaurant. This is the first Sonic in Salem since 2011 when a prior location about a mile away closed.

The restaurant chain, known for its wide menu and cherry limeades, has three other outlets in the Roanoke Valley.

The newest Sonic was built on a previously vacant property located at 1968 W. Main St. The site was purchased last year by a commercial real estate firm with a background in doing restaurant projects. The sale of the 2.25-acre tract closed last October for $600,000, according to city records.