Business Intel: Southwest Native Boutique

It didn’t take Sierra Sallah long to hit on the name for the new shop that she’s brought to downtown Roanoke.

Sallah, a native of the Roanoke Valley, has always felt proud of her Southwest Virginia roots. And she knew she wanted to help showcase the talent and culture that make the region special.

“I absolutely love this area,” she said, adding she envisioned her boutique as a place that “celebrates and enjoys this area and what it has to offer and the local people here.”

“Just kind of being excited about this area,” she added. “I think we need more of that.”

Southwest Native, a mix of jewelry, accessories and clothing, was born.

The shop celebrated its grand opening in March after moving into a storefront in the Crafteria, a market that specializes in offering unique and handmade goods.

The chance to join the marketplace on Church Avenue was too good to pass up, Sallah said. Her store initially started out last year as an online shop with a line of jewelry curated by her.

But the idea of a storefront was already on her mind. The Crafteria offered built-in foot traffic in a growing part of downtown, as well as a chance to be alongside other entrepreneurs and creators, she said.

“The makers in here, each one of them has a different story about their pieces and it’s so interesting,” Sallah said. “I’m really enjoying it.”

The small storefront also presented her an opportunity to partner with local creators and stock their work.

She’s currently featuring handmade woodwork pieces from The Whitt Sign Co., earrings fashioned by Simply Restored and clothing from Wild Thread Co., which also has its own shop at Smith Mountain Lake.

Sallah described the boutique’s vibe as a modern, minimalist, boho aesthetic. She gravitates toward clean lines and neutral palates punctuated by statement pieces.

Offering items that are both affordable and high-quality is one of the shop’s guiding principles, Sallah added. She vets every selection, and offers a one-year guarantee on everything she sells.

Southwest Native, located at 16 W. Church Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The online shop’s jewelry line also can be found at shopsouthwestnative.com.

