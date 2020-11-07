Business Intel: Starbucks plans new Hershberger Road location

Starbucks plans new Hershberger Road location

Starbucks is opening a new Roanoke location on Hershberger Road.

The coffee giant has a lease on a 3,844-square-foot space at 1309 Hershberger Road N.W., according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer. The firm handled lease negotiations for a number of new Starbucks locations in Virginia.

The site previously housed a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant. The building already has a drive-thru.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the Hershberger Road location is expected to open in the spring and the cafe will employ about 35 people.

Starbucks has eight other coffee shops in the Roanoke Valley.

