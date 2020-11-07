 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Starbucks plans new Hershberger Road location
Starbucks plans new Hershberger Road location

Starbucks

Starbucks plans to open a new location in this 3,844-square-foot space on Hershberger Road, which previously housed a Steak ‘n Shake.

 CASEY FABRIS, The Roanoke Times

Starbucks plans new Hershberger Road location

Starbucks is opening a new Roanoke location on Hershberger Road.

The coffee giant has a lease on a 3,844-square-foot space at 1309 Hershberger Road N.W., according to commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer. The firm handled lease negotiations for a number of new Starbucks locations in Virginia.

The site previously housed a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant. The building already has a drive-thru.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the Hershberger Road location is expected to open in the spring and the cafe will employ about 35 people.

Starbucks has eight other coffee shops in the Roanoke Valley.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

