Business Intel: Starbucks to open location near Keagy Village
Starbucks

Starbucks signed a lease to open a new coffee shop at 1828 Electric Road, which previously housed a BB&T bank.

 CASEY FABRIS, The Roanoke Times

Starbucks is set to open a new location in Roanoke near Keagy Village.

Jessica Johnson, with commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer, said the coffee giant signed a lease for a former BB&T bank building at 1828 Electric Road.

Johnson said the proximity to the Keagy Village shopping center, Metis Plaza and LewisGale Medical Center makes the site a good fit for a Starbucks. The property was purchased in 2018 by Ry Winston, who also owns Keagy Village.

“What we like about that area is it feeds three arteries,” Johnson said, mentioning Grandin Road, Roanoke County and Salem.

Because it is a former bank, the building already has a drive-thru, which Starbucks is expected to use. Johnson said the new Starbucks should open in the latter part of 2021.

Starbucks has numerous locations in the Roanoke Valley and is expected to open another this spring on Hershberger Road.

Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.

