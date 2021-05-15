Business Intel: Storage facility opens at former Happy's site, flea market to be revived

The first phase of redevelopment of the former Happy’s Flea Market off Williamson Road is now complete.
Fort Knox Drive-Thru Self Storage opened in March, but developer Jim Cherney is planning other uses at the property as well, including a revival of the flea market, he hopes by sometime in June.
“I saw an opportunity to revitalize the existing building, utilize the frame of the building, create two outparcels and dedicate 4 acres in the back to initially bring back the flea market and then for subsequent development of multi-tenant industrial storage that was directed principally to people who would provide e-commerce,” Cherney said.
In addition to 400 storage units, 10,000 square feet of business suites were developed along the side of the building. Cherney said 16 of the 19 are already leased. The spaces still need to be upfitted for their tenants, which will include retailers and service providers, but he said some could open their doors by the end of the month.
One of the tenants will be the Williamson Road Area Business Association. Cherney said he plans to partner with the organization to open a co-working space and business incubator in the business suites as well. He hopes it will serve the international community reflected along the Williamson Road corridor.
Last year the association hosted pop-up drive-in movie nights at the Fort Knox site, something Cherney said he’d like to continue if possible, though they’d have to work out some logistics now that the storage facility has opened.
While the development of 4 acres for industrial tenants is still a few years out, Cherney is now thinking about tenants he’d like to see at the two outparcels. He said the larger one would be able to accommodate a three drive-aisle bank and the smaller some kind of retail use, like a Verizon store or Starbucks.
Cherney said he’s excited by the opportunity to support other businesses and also acknowledged that bringing additional eyes to his project would benefit the storage facility.
“I’m an entrepreneur and I like to take advantage of opportunities that I see from a development standpoint,” he said. “And by development, I don’t mean just of the real estate, but developing the community, getting participation and having not just a discourse but partnership with the people who surround me.”
Cherney said he has invested more than $5.5 million into the project and expects that number to grow with the next stages of development.
The drive-thru aspect of Fort Knox is what Cherney described as its “unique selling proposition.”
A need for storage is often precipitated by a negative event in a person’s life, Cherney said, such as a breakup of a family or moving a parent into assisted living. In a traditional storage facility, he said, customers often have to schlep their goods a great distance and contend with the weather.
At Fort Knox, Cherney said, customers can drive right up to their storage units, walking and moving their possessions no more than 80 feet. Customers are also offered free use of a van.
“It makes a less than happy day a little happier and a little more comfortable,” Cherney said.
Since the facility opened two months ago, more than 70 storage units have been leased.
Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.