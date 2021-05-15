Business Intel: Storage facility opens at former Happy's site, Roanoke flea market to be revived

Last year the association hosted pop-up drive-in movie nights at the Fort Knox site, something Cherney said he’d like to continue if possible, though they’d have to work out some logistics now that the storage facility has opened.

While the development of 4 acres for industrial tenants is still a few years out, Cherney is now thinking about tenants he’d like to see at the two outparcels. He said the larger one would be able to accommodate a three drive-aisle bank and the smaller some kind of retail use, like a Verizon store or Starbucks.

Cherney said he’s excited by the opportunity to support other businesses and also acknowledged that bringing additional eyes to his project would benefit the storage facility.

“I’m an entrepreneur and I like to take advantage of opportunities that I see from a development standpoint,” he said. “And by development, I don’t mean just of the real estate, but developing the community, getting participation and having not just a discourse but partnership with the people who surround me.”

Cherney said he has invested more than $5.5 million into the project and expects that number to grow with the next stages of development.

The drive-thru aspect of Fort Knox is what Cherney described as its “unique selling proposition.”