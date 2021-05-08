Business Intel: Store focused on crystals, jewelry opens in downtown Roanoke

A new retailer with a focus on jewelry and crystals has opened in the Crafteria building in downtown Roanoke.
Kiaundra Trotter launched Spiritually Beaded By Kia during the COVID-19 pandemic. She started off making anklets and waist beads, and the business grew from there.
In addition to jewelry and crystals, Spiritually Beaded By Kia also offers bath soaps, roller oils, lip glosses and soy candles. Trotter makes many of the products sold in the store.
“I work with healing crystals and I make jewelry that heals the soul,” Trotter said.
She opened a storefront in the Crafteria because she felt her business complemented others in the building, which also houses The WellNest, a holistic wellness hub that offers merchandise and classes such as yoga and guided meditation, along with a craft market featuring handmade goods from a variety of vendors.
“There’s a lot of people that flow through here that are spiritual or into yoga and meditation and they like things like this,” Trotter said.
The business stems from what she’s learned about “spirituality and the calmness of the mind and meditation and yoga.”
“I want people to be at peace like I’m at peace,” Trotter said.
But Trotter said her store is not just for people interested in crystals; it can also appeal to someone in search of unique jewelry.
“I don’t want anybody to feel like it’s just for somebody who’s spiritual or somebody who likes yoga,” she said. “Jewelry is jewelry. You can wear it how you want to wear it. It doesn’t have to mean anything specific to you.”
Spiritually Beaded By Kia is at 16 Church Ave. S.W. Suite 107. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.