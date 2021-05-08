Business Intel: Store focused on crystals, jewelry opens in downtown Roanoke

A new retailer with a focus on jewelry and crystals has opened in the Crafteria building in downtown Roanoke.

Kiaundra Trotter launched Spiritually Beaded By Kia during the COVID-19 pandemic. She started off making anklets and waist beads, and the business grew from there.

In addition to jewelry and crystals, Spiritually Beaded By Kia also offers bath soaps, roller oils, lip glosses and soy candles. Trotter makes many of the products sold in the store.

“I work with healing crystals and I make jewelry that heals the soul,” Trotter said.

She opened a storefront in the Crafteria because she felt her business complemented others in the building, which also houses The WellNest, a holistic wellness hub that offers merchandise and classes such as yoga and guided meditation, along with a craft market featuring handmade goods from a variety of vendors.