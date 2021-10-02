Business Intel: Stubby's replaces Veranda Bistro, maintains popular menu items

Though the owner of Veranda Bistro decided to retire from the business, fans of its Italian and Greek fare will find many of their favorite dishes on the menu at the restaurant that recently opened in its place.
Stubby’s Bistro & Pub opened in September in the space that housed Veranda Bistro since 2004.
Irene Karageorge said Veranda Bistro was her “midlife crisis,” as she opened it after leaving the corporate world. Karageorge never would have guessed the restaurant, located in a strip center behind a gas station, would have a 17-year run.
Stepping away from the restaurant was bittersweet, Karageorge said, but she was happy to hand it off to the Guthries, who planned to involve their family in the operation, just as she had at Veranda Bistro.
Karageorge, who now plans to focus on catering, said she shared recipes with the owners of Stubby’s, but expects them to put their own spin on things.
Kenneth Guthrie, who owns Stubby’s along with his wife Marie, said he didn’t want to shake up the menu too much, in hopes of retaining Veranda Bistro customers, plus he already had experience with Italian cuisine.
He did make some changes, though, adding dishes like chicken marsala and chicken francese, dropping a few Greek items that were less popular and expanding into comfort foods like meatloaf and shepherd’s pie.
Stubby’s — the name is a reference to a joke he once made about the height of his family members — is a family endeavor, Kenneth Guthrie said, as his daughter and her boyfriend are also involved in the restaurant. The restaurant’s logo includes a family crest.
Guthrie said he was drawn to the former Veranda Bistro location because it offered inside and outside dining with a great view, plus it already had a devoted clientele.
The back of Stubby’s will function as more of a pub. Once the restaurant secures its liquor license, Guthrie said the pub area will stay open later and serve a different menu with items like chili cheese fries, sliders and nachos.
Guthrie said Stubby’s offers a relaxing atmosphere where people can enjoy a quiet meal from a family-run restaurant.
Stubby’s Bistro & Pub is at 8201 Williamson Road in Roanoke County. The restaurant is open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but Guthrie said he’d eventually like to serve lunch and perhaps be open one additional day of the week.