Business Intel: Stubby's replaces Veranda Bistro, maintains popular menu items

Though the owner of Veranda Bistro decided to retire from the business, fans of its Italian and Greek fare will find many of their favorite dishes on the menu at the restaurant that recently opened in its place.

Stubby’s Bistro & Pub opened in September in the space that housed Veranda Bistro since 2004.

Irene Karageorge said Veranda Bistro was her “midlife crisis,” as she opened it after leaving the corporate world. Karageorge never would have guessed the restaurant, located in a strip center behind a gas station, would have a 17-year run.

Stepping away from the restaurant was bittersweet, Karageorge said, but she was happy to hand it off to the Guthries, who planned to involve their family in the operation, just as she had at Veranda Bistro.

Karageorge, who now plans to focus on catering, said she shared recipes with the owners of Stubby’s, but expects them to put their own spin on things.

Kenneth Guthrie, who owns Stubby’s along with his wife Marie, said he didn’t want to shake up the menu too much, in hopes of retaining Veranda Bistro customers, plus he already had experience with Italian cuisine.