Business Intel: Sugar Magnolia opens Roanoke location

Sugar Magnolia, which offers ice cream, chocolates, paper goods and gifts, opened its Roanoke store last month.
Michelle and Tom Raub, co-owners and founders of the business, opened a location in Blacksburg in 2018 and decided to expand with a second location in Roanoke, at Townside Festival Shopping Center.
Michelle Raub said Roanoke was the natural choice for another store since Sugar Magnolia was already a familiar brand with Virginia Tech fans who travel to Blacksburg for games.
Sugar Magnolia offers “all things comfort,” she said — “the comfort of ice cream, the comfort of chocolate, of a handwritten letter.”
Tom Raub said Sugar Magnolia is meant to bring people together and build community. The store offers products — whether that’s ice cream or greeting cards — centered around shared experiences and real connections.
“We like to kind of consider this as the old drugstore soda fountain reimagined for the modern era,” he said.
Michelle Raub said Sugar Magnolia’s Blacksburg location has often hosted birthday parties, girls’ nights out and other gatherings among friends; the Roanoke store will do the same.
Sugar Magnolia offers traditional ice cream cups and cones, but also flights in which customers can sample four flavors, and “ice cream nachos.” The shop has 16 flavors of ice cream available, including a dairy-free option. Milkshakes are also on the menu.
Michelle Raub said the store has about 50 different types of fine chocolates from three different chocolatiers, along with gourmet popcorn in more than a dozen flavors.
Sugar Magnolia sells gifts from well-known brands like Kate Spade, Rifle Paper Co. and Lilly Pulitzer, as well as mom-and-pop brands. Some of those small businesses are featured in the store’s collegiate section, Tom Raub said, which includes gifts for fans of Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia and James Madison University.
The Roanoke store is about 3,600 square feet; it occupies what was previously two separate spaces in the shopping center. Renovations to the space began in February.
The store was designed to ensure that it’s “touching all of the senses” of customers, Michelle Raub said, noting the smells of ice cream and candles, the simple paint colors that allow products to pop and the lighting from numerous chandeliers.
Sugar Magnolia is at 3749 Franklin Road S.W. The shop is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours will be adjusted slightly in the winter.