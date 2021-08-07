Business Intel: Sugar Magnolia opens Roanoke location

Sugar Magnolia, which offers ice cream, chocolates, paper goods and gifts, opened its Roanoke store last month.

Michelle and Tom Raub, co-owners and founders of the business, opened a location in Blacksburg in 2018 and decided to expand with a second location in Roanoke, at Townside Festival Shopping Center.

Michelle Raub said Roanoke was the natural choice for another store since Sugar Magnolia was already a familiar brand with Virginia Tech fans who travel to Blacksburg for games.

Sugar Magnolia offers “all things comfort,” she said — “the comfort of ice cream, the comfort of chocolate, of a handwritten letter.”

Tom Raub said Sugar Magnolia is meant to bring people together and build community. The store offers products — whether that’s ice cream or greeting cards — centered around shared experiences and real connections.

“We like to kind of consider this as the old drugstore soda fountain reimagined for the modern era,” he said.

Michelle Raub said Sugar Magnolia’s Blacksburg location has often hosted birthday parties, girls’ nights out and other gatherings among friends; the Roanoke store will do the same.