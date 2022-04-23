Business Intel: Suit City

A family owned clothing store with a 21-year history in Roanoke has debuted a new storefront that offers over double the space.

The move has allowed Suit City, which first opened in 2001, to significantly expand its inventory, stocking more styles, colors and men’s accessories, said Mamta Lalchandani, who owns the shop alongside her husband, Sonu.

“We are excited about the new space,” Lalchandani said. “We’ve been able to add a lot of new suits … It’s a big milestone for us.”

The suit shop, which can be found in Tanglewood Mall, took over a bigger space that became available near its prior spot on the shopping center’s first level.

The store decided to embrace expansion at a time when Tanglewood is ushering in a wave of new tenants. New restaurants and destinations are drawing more foot traffic to the mall, Lalchandani said.

“We’re seeing different people and getting more customers,” she said.

Suit City marked the grand opening of its new, 11,086-square-foot storefront in March after renovating the space. The shop offers an array of suit styles ranging from business wear to Sunday best to formal attire.

Clothing for both men and children, including shoes, is available. The store can also serve wedding parties and other groups, Lalchandani said.

“We help each and every customer here like our own family members,” she said of the store’s philosophy. In addition to Lalchandani and her husband, who are better known among longtime customers as Monica and Sunny, the shop has a team of three staffers.

Suit City, located in Tanglewood Mall at 4420 Electric Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.