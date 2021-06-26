Business Intel: Tacos Rojas to add Salem location

Tacos Rojas is coming to Salem.

Octavio Rojas, who owns and operates the restaurant along with his family, said the new location is expected to open this summer in the former Shanghai Restaurant space.

“We are very interested to open in Salem because we have many customers coming from Salem,” Rojas said.

This will be the fourth Tacos Rojas location in the Roanoke Valley. The restaurant got its start in a convenience store in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood. In 2019 it added a location in the Roanoke City Market Building, and last year it opened a third in Roanoke County’s Keagy Village.

Rojas said the family is grateful for the support they had during the pandemic, during which the business, which is a popular spot for takeout, actually experienced some growth. As things are getting back to normal, he said it seemed a good time to open another location.