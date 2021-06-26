Business Intel: Tacos Rojas to add Salem location

Tacos Rojas is coming to Salem.
Octavio Rojas, who owns and operates the restaurant along with his family, said the new location is expected to open this summer in the former Shanghai Restaurant space.
“We are very interested to open in Salem because we have many customers coming from Salem,” Rojas said.
This will be the fourth Tacos Rojas location in the Roanoke Valley. The restaurant got its start in a convenience store in Roanoke’s Mountain View neighborhood. In 2019 it added a location in the Roanoke City Market Building, and last year it opened a third in Roanoke County’s Keagy Village.
Rojas said the family is grateful for the support they had during the pandemic, during which the business, which is a popular spot for takeout, actually experienced some growth. As things are getting back to normal, he said it seemed a good time to open another location.
The Salem location will be Tacos Rojas’ largest, Rojas said, with seating for up to 150 people. He said the building includes a separate room that will be used for private parties and events.
Rojas said he plans to acquire a license to serve alcoholic beverages like margaritas, beer and wine at the Salem location. Customers can expect to find the same menu, which features family recipes, though Rojas said a few new dishes will be added as well.
The secret to the restaurant’s success is that it’s a family-run business, Rojas said.
“It’s why we’ve grown up, because all my family is involved in the business,” he said, noting they serve in various capacities from cooks to managers.
Tacos Rojas will be at 1416 S. Colorado St. in Salem. Rojas said he hopes to open in late July or August.