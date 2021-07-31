Business Intel: Tattoo shop to open in downtown Roanoke

A new tattoo shop is expected to open in downtown Roanoke in September.
David Zobel has been a tattoo artist since 1999 and currently owns a studio in Richmond called Cary Street Tattoo, where he often sees clients from the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas. He and wife, Megan Zobel, split their time between Richmond and Bedford, so they decided to open a second shop in Roanoke.
The business, Thieves Honor Tattoo Parlor, will be located inside a former hair salon on the corner of Franklin Road and Jefferson Street.
David Zobel said they’d looked at buildings in several localities across the region, but spotted the space when driving through Roanoke and fell in love with it.
“There’s a really cool feeling in Roanoke,” he said. “I know it’s an old city but also an up-and-coming city. You can see as you drive around all the new businesses that are opening up and all the possibilities that are down there.”
While many tattoo artists have specialties, Zobel said he works in a variety of styles, noting that when he first got started in the business, the mindset was more “you did whatever walked in the door.”
He said his real specialty is connecting with clients, learning their stories and turning their experiences into art.
“I look at tattooing as a narrative,” he said. “We kind of lean into the idea that each tattoo has a story to tell. That client is kind of trying to convey something. Tattoos are always about a point in their life. It’s so rare that somebody gets a tattoo for no particular reason at all.”
Megan Zobel has a knack for getting people to open up and will often talk with clients as her husband works, making them feel comfortable while allowing him to focus on the art.
David Zobel said he plans to eventually bring other tattoo artists into the shop by offering booth rentals, similar to the way in which many salons and barbershops operate.
“Our shop is really about trying to bring in artistic talent and give them a space to create and to be able to run their own business and be their own boss,” he said.
Thieves Honor is expected to open in September and is now booking appointments. It’s located at 513 S. Jefferson St.