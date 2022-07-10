Business Intel: The Crafter’s Corner

A new shop just launched in Christiansburg is bringing together local crafters to offer a wide array of gifts, home decor and more.

“I wanted it to be as diverse as possible,” said Alison Nordgren, owner of The Crafter’s Corner, which opened at the end of June.

“We have anywhere from door hangers, jewelry, kids clothing, craft kits, tumblers, we’ve got a lady who repurposes things into succulent planters. It’s a little bit of everything.”

The store — which spans about 1,300 square feet in the Regent Plaza shopping center near New River Valley Mall — has booths featuring the work of 28 local craftspeople from around the region.

Nordgren, a longtime crafter herself, said the vibe of the space was akin to a street festival, with rows of booths spotlighting unique, handmade goods.

Her own time on the circuit spurred her to start thinking about the need for an upscale local vendor outlet, she said.

“I wanted to make handmade items in the U.S. more widely available, and also help all of my fellow crafters get a leg up and get their businesses going,” Nordgren said, adding her vendors run the gamut from veterans of crafter sales to newcomers.

The Crafter’s Corner also plans to host regular classes that can teach crafts to people of all skill levels. The first event, set for July 21, is a paint night organized in partnership with Pulaski-based Painting in the Spirit.

Updates about events and class schedules can be followed on the shop’s social media or its website at www.TheCraftersCornerNRV.com.

The shop, located at 3225 N. Franklin St. Suite 17, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.