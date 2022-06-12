Business Intel: The Gauntlet

Two women-owned startups claimed the top prize in the first tie recorded by the annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition.

Rudy’s Girl Media, a film and multimedia operation out of Uptown Martinsville, and Roanoke-based Electric Iris 3D, which uses 3D printing to create innovations for modern homesteads, both took home prize packages valued at about $29,800 in grant awards and in-kind services.

The results came at the conclusion of a 10-week process during which 66 entrepreneurial businesses underwent training and mentoring while competing for a piece of a prize pool that totaled over $400,000. Prizes included grants, cash and in-kind support such as facility use, legal consultation, marketing support and ongoing small business development guidance.

This is the eighth year that the Gauntlet, an initiative of The Advancement Foundation in Vinton, brought together entrepreneurs from across a wide region that included the Roanoke Valley, Shenandoah Valley and Southside.

The Gauntlet is the largest business development program and competition in Virginia, organizers said. Its mission is to inspire innovation and help foster a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Rudy’s Girl Media is run by CEO Natalie Hodge. Electric Iris 3D was created by Natalie Ashton.

Other top finishers in the 2022 Gauntlet were Renewal Brewing, Children First Pediatrics of Virginia, PC, Kenkashi Microbes, Fables and Feathers Winery, BOCS Build Off-site Container Structures, Space Rabbit Coffee Co., CyberCade, Caffe Museo, EarthMagic Recycling LLC, Bite Me Confections, Backspace Coffee, The BeeVe Soda and Souvenirs, Made in Martinsville, Customiz3design LLC, Books and Crannies, Scenic Ridge Farms and Oya Construction.

The awards were presented May 25 in a ceremony held at the Vinton War Memorial. This year's class of participants is forecast to, collectively, create 263 new full-time jobs over the next 24 months and produce $3.3 million in profit over the next 18 months.

