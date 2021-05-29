Business Intel: The Homeplace Restaurant announces it will not reopen

The iconic Homeplace Restaurant, which has been closed since October because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will not reopen.

The Wingate family, which opened the family-style restaurant in Catawba in 1982, announced last week that the closure would be permanent. In a press release, they described it as a “bitter sweet and emotional decision.”

“As a family, with extended family and friends included, we have had many discussions, reflections, tears, and laughs, along with many prayers, trying to see the best path for the future of our business, and our family as a whole,” the release states.

The Homeplace initially closed its doors in March in response to the pandemic. The restaurant began offering carryout in June and reopened its dining room in September.

But in October, the family announced it would close the restaurant for the rest of the year. At the time, they acknowledged that COVID-19 had hit the business hard.