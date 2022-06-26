Business Intel: The Soup Shop

In Susan Huff’s kitchen, soup is more than just a meal.

Each day, Huff, a longtime restaurant runner, starts with an assortment of fresh ingredients carefully culled from local farms. She lets what’s in season guide what she makes.

“Soup is something that is versatile; it’s my medium,” she said. “I can be creative with it and change it up and make it as I want. I’m not Campbell’s. My white chicken chili might taste of something one day, and be different the next time based on what’s growing and what’s fresh. It’s not cookie-cutter. It’s an art creation.”

Huff is bringing her style of organic, locally driven cooking to Floyd County with the opening of The Soup Shop, a name that spotlights her signature dish, but understates the wider scope of what she’s working toward with the eatery.

In addition to soup, the small restaurant serves sandwiches, salads and smoothies. It also offers a market section that stocks bread, milk, meat, produce, pottery and more.

Currently, 23 vendors are featured in the market. “We’re really a one-stop spot for all local goodness,” Huff said. “You can get local chocolates and local coffee.”

“Everything comes from local people ... I don’t have anything in the shop but I haven’t been to the farm and met the farmer and know their story. That was very important to me.”

The Soup Shop, located on U.S. 221 between Roanoke and Floyd, opened in April. Huff and her husband renovated a house to create the cafe that offers two indoor tables and five outdoor tables.

Huff had for years run her own organic restaurant in Florida before retiring to Floyd County. She said she was inspired to make the county her new home after a visit led to her discovering the region’s agricultural scene, which she described as a local food mecca.

She started a pop-up business filling soup orders for customers in Floyd twice a month before resolving to open The Soup Shop.

The shop employs a staff of three, and is hoping to hire more. The restaurant’s menu — including a rotating lineup of family entrees to go — can be found on its website, www.floydsoup.com.

The Soup Shop, located at 7360 Floyd Highway North in Copper Hill, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays to Sundays.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

