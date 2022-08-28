 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUSINESS INTEL

Business Intel: The Spiritual Bar

  • 0
The Spiritual Bar (2)

Owner Kiaundra Trotter debuted a new, larger space for her shop in July. The Spiritual Bar, previously known as Spiritually Beaded by Kia, is now located at 829 Salem Ave. S.W. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays.

 Photo courtesy of The Spiritual Bar

Healing, self-care and community are the focuses of a new shop now open in Roanoke.

The Spiritual Bar, previously known as Spiritually Beaded by Kia, is a mecca for those seeking crystals, sage, jewelry and more.

“My overall hope for my store is just to help my community heal and for the betterment of self,” said owner Kiaundra Trotter.

“Crystals, each has its own benefits and they all work for people differently based on what people set their intentions on,” she said. “But, the overall effect is they’re tools to help you heal, whether it be physically, mentally or emotionally.”

Trotter already had a background in jewelry making when she began learning about crystals in 2020 amid the stressors of the pandemic. She was inspired to start incorporating them into the waist beads and anklets she was making.

People are also reading…

That developed into an online shop and then, last year, her first brick-and-mortar location in downtown’s Crafteria.

This summer, she expanded into a larger, independent storefront on Salem Avenue near 10th Street. The circa-1930’s building, which is part of the Southwest Historic District, was previously home to Murray’s Cash Grocery but had been vacant for years until its recent renovation.

The bigger space, which Trotter opened in July, allowed her to expand her selection, adding clothing and other pieces.

She also created a hangout corner to encourage people to sit down together, relax and chat. That idea of cultivating community spurred a new name for the shop: The Spiritual Bar.

The shop doesn’t pour libations, Trotter said, but seeks to provide a space for fellowship and conversation.

“You know, when I think of a bar, I think of places that people go for comfort and to hang out,” she explained. “I wanted this to be my spiritual bar. It’s my spiritual hangout spot.”

The Spiritual Bar, now located at 829 Salem Ave. SW, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Professor studying discarded plastics' toll on coastal wetlands

Professor studying discarded plastics' toll on coastal wetlands

Austin Gray squished through the South Carolina mud during one of his hunts. He was collecting grass shrimp at low tide in the Leadenwah Creek. Gray is an associate professor of biological sciences at Virginia Tech and is studying the impact microplastics have on daggerblade grass shrimp. The shrimp are prevalent along the East Coast, including the Chesapeake Bay. He was searching for pregnant ...

Business Intel: Cook Out

Business Intel: Cook Out

Cook Out, an eatery known for its expansive menu and list of 40 milkshake options, has snapped up a second property in Roanoke.

Business Intel: AvenueBlack

Business Intel: AvenueBlack

Gazing out of the wide, welcoming windows of a brick-lined storefront in historic Fincastle, Ranelle Simmons had an idea.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert