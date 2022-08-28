Business Intel: The Spiritual Bar

Healing, self-care and community are the focuses of a new shop now open in Roanoke.

The Spiritual Bar, previously known as Spiritually Beaded by Kia, is a mecca for those seeking crystals, sage, jewelry and more.

“My overall hope for my store is just to help my community heal and for the betterment of self,” said owner Kiaundra Trotter.

“Crystals, each has its own benefits and they all work for people differently based on what people set their intentions on,” she said. “But, the overall effect is they’re tools to help you heal, whether it be physically, mentally or emotionally.”

Trotter already had a background in jewelry making when she began learning about crystals in 2020 amid the stressors of the pandemic. She was inspired to start incorporating them into the waist beads and anklets she was making.

That developed into an online shop and then, last year, her first brick-and-mortar location in downtown’s Crafteria.

This summer, she expanded into a larger, independent storefront on Salem Avenue near 10th Street. The circa-1930’s building, which is part of the Southwest Historic District, was previously home to Murray’s Cash Grocery but had been vacant for years until its recent renovation.

The bigger space, which Trotter opened in July, allowed her to expand her selection, adding clothing and other pieces.

She also created a hangout corner to encourage people to sit down together, relax and chat. That idea of cultivating community spurred a new name for the shop: The Spiritual Bar.

The shop doesn’t pour libations, Trotter said, but seeks to provide a space for fellowship and conversation.

“You know, when I think of a bar, I think of places that people go for comfort and to hang out,” she explained. “I wanted this to be my spiritual bar. It’s my spiritual hangout spot.”

The Spiritual Bar, now located at 829 Salem Ave. SW, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays.