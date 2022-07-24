Business Intel: The Whimsical Spider

A new shop offering a blend of handcrafted goods and antique pieces just celebrated its grand opening in Roanoke.

The Whimsical Spider, a consignment shop showcasing the wares of local artisans, is stocked with everything from home decor to jewelry to cookies.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said owner Barbara Winfield. “It's really neat, and everything we have here is a higher quality.”

The shop, which moved into a 2,000-square-foot storefront, was inspired by the Winfields own burgeoning line of custom-made charcuterie and cutting boards.

As the couple worked to grow their enterprise, they found many local artisan galleries were grappling with waiting lists.

That flipped on a light bulb for Barbara Winfield, who has prior experience working in consignment. “We figured, well, there must be a need for it,” she said of the shop.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” she added of the process of creating the new store. “It’s a dream come true for me actually … We have a variety of really talented artisans in addition to some traditional antiques.”

The Whimsical Spider has already filled 23 of its 29 available exhibitor spaces, Winfield said. Shoppers will find art, hanging wreaths, soaps, beer steins and more.

It marked its grand opening this month. The store, located at 2214 Electric Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.