Business Intel: The Williamson

The bustling corridor of Williamson Road now has its own co-working space for entrepreneurs and startups.

The project, which marked its grand opening in August, is the result of a partnership between the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association and the Virginia Statewide Business District Resurgence Grant program.

The nonprofit business group secured a $150,000 grant to tackle a set of projects that included renovating and leasing a 2,900-square-foot space along the commercial corridor.

The new facility, found in the Williamson Road Plaza near Bad Wolf BBQ and Taco Riendo, offers private offices, open desks and a conference room that can be rented out by the business community.

The site, dubbed The Williamson: Coworking Office Space, offers affordable and flexible options for entrepreneurs and business startups in need of meeting venues and working space, said Val Brown, executive director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association.

Offices and desks can be booked by the day, week, month or year depending on what’s needed. The conference room is available by the hour or day.

“We recognized that if we want to see new businesses grow within our community, we need to offer turn-key solutions to help individuals and business start-ups plant and grow roots,” Brown said of what spurred the idea for The Williamson.

“We ultimately want to see these businesses outgrow our space and transplant themselves right here, in the greater Williamson Road area.”

The space was designed to support “creative mojo,” she added, with bright lighting and decor, a shared kitchen cafe and informal huddle areas. Free wifi, printing and parking are included. The one-day rental rates start at $20 for a desk, $50 for a private office and $80 for the conference room.

The Williamson began welcoming its first tenants in June. Current clients include Upward Financial Planning, whose consultancy offers financial advising, tax preparation and estate planning, and LS Virtual Office, which provides professional services in specialties that includes taxes, notary, translation and insurance.

The Williamson is located at 5301 Williamson Road. Other projects supported by the state business district grant include advertising initiatives for Williamson Road businesses, community outreach events and an upcoming public art project celebrating the corridor’s history.