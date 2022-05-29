 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Business Intel: Thrive 2027

Thrive 2027

Thrive 2027 is a five-year strategic plan designed to help boost economic development in the region.

Thrive 2027, a five-year plan to boost economic development in the region, crushed its fundraising goal in a campaign capped off this month.

The strategic initiative from the Roanoke Regional Partnership raised just over $4 million to support innovation, workforce development, real estate/infrastructure planning and quality of life branding. That total, reached just three months after the campaign launched its public phase, surpassed an original goal set of $3.6 million.

Supporters anticipate the Thrive 2027 plan will help spur the creation of 3,000 new jobs, $350 million in capital investments and a 300% jump in certified economic development sites over the next five years.

“The Roanoke Regional Partnership is well positioned to continue its long tradition of generating significant economic wins and building a strong, diverse economy,” Executive Director John Hull said in a news release. “The economic progress that we have seen and will continue to enjoy is made possible by the leadership and investment of both the public and the private sectors working together.”

The regional partnership is a coalition of eight localities and business leaders created to bolster economic development.

Thrive 2027 builds on the work set out by a prior, four-year campaign dubbed Accelerate 2022. Over 122 businesses across the region pledged money to support the plan.

“I am very encouraged, although not surprised, to see the business community showing pride in the current state of our region and optimism about the future,” said Don Halliwill, a co-chair of the campaign and CFO of Carilion.

Goals of Thrive 2027 include creating a network of support for startups; strengthening workforce development connections between businesses and education leaders; growing the region’s reputation as a technology and innovation hub as well as an outdoor recreation destination; and gathering data to shed light on the region’s needs in transportation, broadband and other economic development priorities.

More information about the strategic plan can be found online at roanoke.org/thrive-2027.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

