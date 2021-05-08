Business Intel: Tractor Supply Co. to open Vinton store

Tractor Supply Co. is adding a Vinton location.

A spokesperson for the company, which is headquartered in Tennessee, confirmed a store would open in Vinton this summer.

Tractor Supply stores typically have around 15,500 square feet of retail space inside with about as much space outside as well. The Vinton store should be similar in size, the spokesperson said in an email. It is expected to create 15 jobs, at least half of which would be full-time positions.

The retailer offers products needed to care for home, land, pets and animals. As of March, Tractor Supply operated 1,944 stores in 49 states, according to the company’s website. Locally, Tractor Supply has stores in Roanoke and Salem, along with locations in the New River Valley.

Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters said in an email that Tractor Supply was headed to the former Big Lots location at Lake Drive Plaza. Big Lots opened a new store in Vinton earlier this year.

Peters said the town is excited to welcome Tractor Supply and feels it will complement the town’s existing retail offerings.

