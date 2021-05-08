 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Intel: Tractor Supply Co. to open Vinton store
0 comments

Business Intel: Tractor Supply Co. to open Vinton store

{{featured_button_text}}
Tractor Supply

Town officials said Tractor Supply Co. is headed to the former Big Lots location at Lake Drive Plaza in Vinton.

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

Tractor Supply Co. is adding a Vinton location.

A spokesperson for the company, which is headquartered in Tennessee, confirmed a store would open in Vinton this summer.

Tractor Supply stores typically have around 15,500 square feet of retail space inside with about as much space outside as well. The Vinton store should be similar in size, the spokesperson said in an email. It is expected to create 15 jobs, at least half of which would be full-time positions.

The retailer offers products needed to care for home, land, pets and animals. As of March, Tractor Supply operated 1,944 stores in 49 states, according to the company’s website. Locally, Tractor Supply has stores in Roanoke and Salem, along with locations in the New River Valley.

Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters said in an email that Tractor Supply was headed to the former Big Lots location at Lake Drive Plaza. Big Lots opened a new store in Vinton earlier this year.

Peters said the town is excited to welcome Tractor Supply and feels it will complement the town’s existing retail offerings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How car colors affects resale value

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Researchers embark on ramp rescue
Business Local

Researchers embark on ramp rescue

Ramps, which are native to the Appalachian region, have grown increasingly popular, particularly in the culinary world. Experts say the intense interest in ramps, along with their limited window of availability each year, put them at risk of being over-harvested.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert