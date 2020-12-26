Business Intel: Twisted Track Brewpub opens in Roanoke

Twisted Track Brewpub, the latest addition to Roanoke’s craft beer scene, recently opened.

Twisted Track, which serves not only its own brews but also wine, cider and food, is located in the former Soaring Ridge space. But renovations have given it a different look and should improve the flow of customers, said Will Landry, brewer and one of the owners.

The cold room and the bar were moved and office space was converted to a kitchen. Changes were made to the outdoor space, where concrete was poured and stamped and a fence and fire pits were added. Inside is a mural, still a work in progress, Landry said, featuring a train, which is key to the brewpub’s theme.

Landry said he’s been pleasantly surprised by how many people are ordering food on their visits. The owners forecast that food would account for about 30% of sales and have been hitting that mark so far, he said.

The brewpub offers appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Landry described the menu items as upscale pub food, or comfort food with some nice touches. He said the buffalo chicken sandwich, beef shortrib and ahi tuna tacos have all been popular.