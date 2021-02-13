Business Intel: Ultimate Shine Car Wash continues growth with Christiansburg location

Ultimate Shine Car Wash, which has added a number of locations in the region over the last year, is entering the Christiansburg market.

Ultimate Shine purchased the Southern Classic Auto Wash on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg with plans to demolish it and build a new facility, said Jonathan Yates, director of real estate acquisitions for the company.

“It’s a 110-foot conveyorized car wash, it’s state of the art, it’s very environmentally friendly in that we can reclaim almost 90% of the water used in the wash process,” he said.

Ultimate Shine offers what it calls an express car wash format. Yates said employees do not enter vehicles and customers can be in and out of the car wash in as little as five minutes. But if a customer wants to clean the inside of their vehicle, he said all the equipment they need to do so is available for free.

Yates said the format is designed to accommodate customers’ busy schedules.

“It’s hard to find 45 minutes,” he said. “The full service washes do a great job, but it’s just tough to find that much time in your day.”