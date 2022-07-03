Business Intel: Ultimate Shine Car Wash

The property that was once home to the last Ruby Tuesday in the Roanoke Valley has been sold for what agents described as a new market high for the region.

The 1.03-acre tract on Electric Road in Cave Spring sold for $1.8 million. That per-acre price is a new peak for land sales in the valley, said Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group, which represented the buyer in the sale.

The deal, announced in June, was completed after a due diligence period that included pursuing a special use permit from the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

The board was asked to sign off on allowing Ultimate Shine Car Wash to build a 3,950-square-foot car wash on the site, according to county records.

Ultimate Shine plans to use modern, automated technology to offer an express car wash service, according to its permit application. The design includes 18 vacuuming stations, and environmentally friendly equipment that captures, treats and recycles over 90% of all water used.

The existing, vacant restaurant is set to be razed. That building had been empty and on the market since Ruby Tuesday closed in summer 2020.

The restaurant’s departure marked the end of the chain’s presence in the Roanoke Valley. It once had two locations, including a Valley View restaurant, which closed in 2016 and has since given way to a Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Ruby Tuesday still has restaurants in Christiansburg and Bedford.

Ultimate Shine, headquartered in Tennessee, has been rapidly growing its footprint in the area. Since 2020, it has opened new car washes in Roanoke, Salem, Rocky Mount and Christiansburg.

The Roanoke County project, located at 3250 Electric Road, secured a vote of approval from the board of supervisors in May.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

