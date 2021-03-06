Business Intel: Uncle D's Take-Out to offer Italian dishes, "country comforts"

A new takeout-focused restaurant offering Italian favorites and “country comforts” is coming to Roanoke.

Owner Dan Curtis said he had the idea for Uncle D’s Take-Out long before the pandemic. The concept is a response to what he saw as the changing dining habits of Americans.

“People want it now, they want it quick, they want it to go,” Curtis said.

While the restaurant does have a few tables for in-person dining, Curtis said all meals are “destined to go” and will leave the kitchen in a bag.

The restaurant’s menu includes items that Curtis, who moved to the region in 2003, felt were difficult to find in the local dining scene.

“I’m from the Boston area,” he said. “Growing up, I thought every meal down here was chicken and dumplings, chicken fried steak and meatloaf. And we come here and there’s none of that.”

Uncle D’s Take-Out will offer 20 entrees, including the “country comforts” he expected to find and Italian dishes like lasagna and chicken marsala. The menu will also feature po’ boys, soups and salads.

The restaurant has a golf theme, an homage to Curtis’ more than 30 years in the golf business.