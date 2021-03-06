Business Intel: Uncle D's Take-Out to offer Italian dishes, "country comforts"

A new takeout-focused restaurant offering Italian favorites and “country comforts” is coming to Roanoke.
Owner Dan Curtis said he had the idea for Uncle D’s Take-Out long before the pandemic. The concept is a response to what he saw as the changing dining habits of Americans.
“People want it now, they want it quick, they want it to go,” Curtis said.
While the restaurant does have a few tables for in-person dining, Curtis said all meals are “destined to go” and will leave the kitchen in a bag.
The restaurant’s menu includes items that Curtis, who moved to the region in 2003, felt were difficult to find in the local dining scene.
“I’m from the Boston area,” he said. “Growing up, I thought every meal down here was chicken and dumplings, chicken fried steak and meatloaf. And we come here and there’s none of that.”
Uncle D’s Take-Out will offer 20 entrees, including the “country comforts” he expected to find and Italian dishes like lasagna and chicken marsala. The menu will also feature po’ boys, soups and salads.
The restaurant has a golf theme, an homage to Curtis’ more than 30 years in the golf business.
Much of the restaurant’s decor was sourced from The Grey Goose in Grandin Village, which Curtis’ wife, Karen, took ownership of last year.
Curtis said he chose to open his restaurant at Southwest Plaza because of the steady traffic on Virginia 419. Daughter Ashley Curtis, manager of Uncle D’s, said the effort to reimagine the Oak Grove area was also a draw.
Curtis is the youngest of eight children and said he’s known as the “cool uncle” to his more than 20 nieces and nephews, who call him Uncle D, which is how the restaurant got its name.
“It has definitely transcended family,” Ashley Curtis said of her dad’s nickname. “It is now uttered by people walking down the street we know, strangers, friends you’ve known for 10 minutes. I have friends of mine who call him Uncle D, I’ve referred to him as Uncle D.”
While renovating the space, Curtis covered the restaurant’s windows with brown paper, but he gave onlookers some indication of what was to come by detailing menu items on posters. Curtis said it has helped to generate interest in the restaurant, which he expects to open in early April.
Uncle D’s Take-Out is at 2016 Electric Road S.W. Suite 50. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.