Business Intel: UnderDog Bikes to close, merge with Cardinal Bicycle

UnderDog Bikes will close its shop this month as it prepares to merge with Cardinal Bicycle.

Christopher Heslin, owner of UnderDog Bikes, said the decision was driven by growth.

While he said the Piedmont Street location off the Roanoke River Greenway and at the base of Mill Mountain was a good fit for the business, it simply needs more space. Heslin also said he wanted good-paying jobs and benefits for his growing staff that would allow them to stick around and make a career in the industry.

UnderDog Bikes will continue operating at its current location until May 29, when it will move most of its inventory and tools to the new location Cardinal Bicycle is working to open in the former Mick-or-Mack in Grandin Village. Cardinal also has a location on Orange Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The relocation is a homecoming of sorts for UnderDog Bikes, which Heslin launched in 2012 at Black Dog Salvage. The business offered rentals and service at that time.