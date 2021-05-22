Business Intel: UnderDog Bikes to close, merge with Cardinal Bicycle

UnderDog Bikes will close its shop this month as it prepares to merge with Cardinal Bicycle.
Christopher Heslin, owner of UnderDog Bikes, said the decision was driven by growth.
While he said the Piedmont Street location off the Roanoke River Greenway and at the base of Mill Mountain was a good fit for the business, it simply needs more space. Heslin also said he wanted good-paying jobs and benefits for his growing staff that would allow them to stick around and make a career in the industry.
UnderDog Bikes will continue operating at its current location until May 29, when it will move most of its inventory and tools to the new location Cardinal Bicycle is working to open in the former Mick-or-Mack in Grandin Village. Cardinal also has a location on Orange Avenue.
The relocation is a homecoming of sorts for UnderDog Bikes, which Heslin launched in 2012 at Black Dog Salvage. The business offered rentals and service at that time.
“I’ve been really proud and happy with what we’ve done over the past nine years but I'm really excited for some change, too,” he said.
Heslin said he will be the service manager for both Cardinal Bicycle locations. His four employees at UnderDog Bikes will make the move with him.
“Myself personally, I’m kind of more passionate about the service side of things,” Heslin said.
He also expressed excitement about everything Cardinal Bicycle planned to do at its new location on Winborne Street, mentioning events and food and beverage offerings.
Though the UnderDog Bikes name is essentially being retired, Heslin said he and his employees will be offering the same level of service and customer care customers have come to expect.