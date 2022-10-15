Business Intel: Ursula's Cafe has unique pricing model

Give what you can. Get what you need. That’s the thinking underpinning a new nonprofit restaurant open in downtown Roanoke.

“We wanted to do something to create more joy, basically, and less misery,” said Ami Trowell, co-founder of Ursula’s Cafe at the corner of Jefferson Street and Franklin Road. “... We wanted to have a space that was inviting and warm and had delicious, nutritious food that everybody can come in for.”

Ursula’s Cafe, a volunteer-run 501©(3), operates on a donate-what-you-can system, allowing customers to pay as much or as little as they’re able for its menu of soups, salad and baked treats.

Each item carries a suggested donation. Those inclined to give more to support the project’s mission are welcome to do so.

Those who can’t give at all are just as welcome.

“We want you to eat,” Trowell said. “... We really mean that. The food is here even if you cannot pay for it.”

The idea for Ursula’s Cafe — which Trowell and her husband, Jordan Fallon, began researching and working toward in 2020 — was inspired by movements such as the One World Everybody Eats campaign and like-minded restaurants such as the Open Door Cafe in Wytheville.

The donate-what-you-can model resonated with the couple, who both teach at local colleges, because it invited in people from all parts of the community with no stigma or hostility toward those who are struggling or unhoused.

It turns on the idea of community building and neighbors helping neighbors. “It really provides the opportunity for people who might have extra to help provide something for people who don’t have enough,” Trowell said. “We support each other. It just seems like such a better way to have a community.”

Ursula’s Cafe, open for lunch four days a week, offers a menu that includes a hearty vegan chili, a second soup that will rotate seasonally, an organic mixed-green salad and a lineup of baked goods that changes weekly.

Over time, volunteers hope to add sandwiches to that selection. The restaurant uses the community kitchen run by LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) to prepare its food. Other local groups, including Morningside Urban Farm and the Roanoke Co+op, pitch in with produce donations that help determine the cafe’s seasonal menu.

In addition to its restaurant, which opened in August, Ursula’s Cafe also hopes to become a community gathering spot and arts venue. Its roughly 1,600-square-foot space offer clusters of homey seating and board games that people can linger around.

Soul Sessions of Roanoke is now hosting open mics at the cafe every Wednesday night. The space is available for other meetings and event bookings.

Since opening its doors, the cafe has been seeing that mix it hoped for of diners who can donate and diners who cannot, Trowell said. It’s also seen that more intangible thing it hoped to create — more joy.

“Truly, it has been absolutely amazing,” she said. “It’s been a deeply humbling experience to do this. More so than we even really probably thought at first.”

Ursula’s Cafe, located at 511 Jefferson St. SW, is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. More information about the cafe and ways to support it can be found online at ursulascafe.org.