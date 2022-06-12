Business Intel: Virginia Furniture Market

Virginia Furniture Market has unveiled its new 124,380-square-foot headquarters with a centralized distribution hub that will serve all nine of its retail stores across Southwest and Central Virginia.

The new facility, located in the Virginia Marketplace Commercial Center on U.S. 220 in Rocky Mount, took 8½ months to construct and spans nearly 3 acres of under-roof space, said Roanoke-based MB Contractors, which handled the project.

The entire property covers about 7.12 acres. When the plans were approved by Franklin County last year, Virginia Furniture Market said it expected to invest about $10 million in the project.

The new site celebrated its grand opening on May 19. The distribution center features up-to-date safety measures including a “highly aggressive hybrid sprinkler system,” MB Contractors said, and was carefully designed to allow wire-guided furniture pickers to move stock across the facility’s 35-foot-high storage racks.

“We couldn’t be happier with how the distribution center turned out,” said Joel Shepherd, owner of Virginia Furniture Market.

The furniture retailer was so pleased that it immediately announced an addition to the project. The site, which houses the company’s corporate headquarters in addition to the distribution hub, will also soon feature a new solid wood showroom for customers. MB Contractors will oversee that work as well.

In announcing the new facility last year, Virginia Furniture Market said the plans would allow for a more efficient, streamlined approach to operations that would help them better serve customers and grow in its target market area.

In a social media post marking the grand opening, officials said the company is always striving to devise ways to boost its in-stock selection of furniture and ensure customers can get quick delivery on orders.

In addition to delivery, the furniture retailer offers options for direct customer pickups at its new facility. Founded in 1997, Virginia Furniture Market has stores in Franklin County, Roanoke, Christiansburg, Radford and Bedford.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.