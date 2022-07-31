Business Intel: Virginia Leaders in Export Trade

A trio of local companies just completed a two-year state program designed to help them expand into global marketplaces.

TMEIC Corp. Americas, based in Roanoke County, and Aeroprobe Corp. and Phoenix Integration, both of Montgomery County, are now alums of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (or VALET) program.

That initiative aims to accelerate the rise of Virginia companies in international trading. Participants, among other services, get help developing international sales plans, customized market research and business meetings with potential partners.

More than 350 companies have been through the program to date, according to the state, and on average generated a 59% boost in their international sales. Virginia businesses as a whole export over $35 billion worth of goods and services each year.

TMEIC is an industrial engineering firm that develops systems for clients in a wage range of fields from utility plants to manufacturers to mining operations.

Aeroprobe Corp., located in Christiansburg, produces precision instruments that monitor air and flow data in real time. Its tools are used in aviation, motor vehicles and more.

Phoenix Integration, operating out of Blacksburg, is a software firm whose framework helps clients boost efficiency and design more competitive products by creating and automating multi-tool workflows, optimizing product design and supporting model-based systems engineering.

