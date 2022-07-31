 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business Intel: Virginia Leaders in Export Trade

  • 0

A trio of local companies just completed a two-year state program designed to help them expand into global marketplaces.

TMEIC Corp. Americas, based in Roanoke County, and Aeroprobe Corp. and Phoenix Integration, both of Montgomery County, are now alums of the Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (or VALET) program.

That initiative aims to accelerate the rise of Virginia companies in international trading. Participants, among other services, get help developing international sales plans, customized market research and business meetings with potential partners.

More than 350 companies have been through the program to date, according to the state, and on average generated a 59% boost in their international sales. Virginia businesses as a whole export over $35 billion worth of goods and services each year.

People are also reading…

TMEIC is an industrial engineering firm that develops systems for clients in a wage range of fields from utility plants to manufacturers to mining operations.

Aeroprobe Corp., located in Christiansburg, produces precision instruments that monitor air and flow data in real time. Its tools are used in aviation, motor vehicles and more.

Phoenix Integration, operating out of Blacksburg, is a software firm whose framework helps clients boost efficiency and design more competitive products by creating and automating multi-tool workflows, optimizing product design and supporting model-based systems engineering.

Contact Alicia Petska at alicia.petska@roanoke.com

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Old Country Plaza

Business Intel: Old Country Plaza

Old Country Plaza, a large shopping center off Electric Road anchored by a Food Lion, has hit 96% occupancy after welcoming a string of new tenants.

Watch Now: Related Video

US economy shrinks for a second quarter, fuelling recession fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert