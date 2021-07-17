Business Intel: Vistar Eye Center breaks ground on new facility near airport

Vistar Eye Center is building a new office in Roanoke County where it will offer primary and specialized care.
The new building, located on Airport Road, will be more than 26,000 square feet. Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed in roughly 18 months. The company declined to share the cost of the project.
Dr. Frank Cotter, a partner in Vistar, said the new building is a response to growth. He noted that the practice now has 25 doctors, locations throughout Southwest Virginia and numerous surgery centers, including one that’s expected to open in Wytheville this fall.
“With this growth and with the growth of doctors, we need places to put doctors to see patients from all these different areas,” he said.
Vistar has increased the number of retina specialists in its group — there are now five — and wanted to house them in a central location that was easily accessible to patients who travel a significant distance to see them, Cotter said. The Airport Road location was a good fit since it’s not far off the interstate.
The retina specialists use advanced, expensive equipment to diagnose diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It’s not feasible to have such equipment in numerous locations, Cotter said, so instead it will be centralized at the Roanoke facility, where patients will travel for the specialized care.
While the new building will serve as a hub for such services, routine care will also be provided there.
Cotter said the new building will allow Vistar Eye Center to better serve the public with specialized care with a goal of improving overall eye health in the region.
