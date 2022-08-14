Business Intel: Walmart Neighborhood Market

A refreshed look, new digital displays and expanded product lines are greeting shoppers at Walmart’s neighborhood market on Plantation Road.

The store, first built in 2014, marked a grand reopening at the end of July after a major remodel. The work unveiled included fresh paint and fixtures, an updated customer service desk and additional self-checkout lanes.

Digital screens were added to the supermarket’s customer service and deli departments to boost customer convenience, according to details shared by Walmart. New aisle signage also allows for easier navigation including for those who use the store’s app.

The updates were designed to help customers save time on their shopping trips, and dovetail with steps the company has taken to protect people in their stores amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have made improvements and updates to several departments in our store giving it an overall refresh while still offering our popular Pickup and Delivery services to help customers save time and money,” said Brian Southall, store manager.

The work also paved the way for expanded product lines in multiple departments. Produce, bakery, pet supplies, over-the-counter pharmacy goods and beer/wine were all among the areas that saw additions.

The remodel was part of a $54.7 million plan by Walmart to update 12 of its Virginia locations this year.

The grand reopening festivities included the presentation of more than $5,000 in charitable donations that benefited the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Samaritan Inn and Blue Ridge Literacy.

The revamped Walmart, located at 4950 Plantation Road near the intersection with Hollins Road, is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.