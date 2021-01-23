Business Intel: Wasena redevelopment brings Olde Salem Brewing to Roanoke

The redevelopment of a Wasena property is bringing beer, pizza and Airbnb units to the Roanoke neighborhood.

Olde Salem Brewing Co. plans to open a second location at 826 Winona Ave. S.W., said developer Sean Kosmann, who is also a partner in the brewery. The property is just off Wasena’s Main Street, which has flourished over the last few years.

Kosmann said he’d also recently struck a “verbal handshake agreement” with a Northern Virginia pizza business that will also operate in the space.

The upper level of the building will house two Airbnb units, Kosmann said.

“I think overall the location is phenomenal,” he said. “I think Wasena is one of the niche areas in Roanoke city that’s currently going through a lot of renovation and upgrading. People are flipping houses down there, the businesses are starting to come back into play down there.”

Sean Turk, owner of Olde Salem, said the Wasena property offered a chance to expand into a new market.

“We do a lot of distribution to restaurants in Roanoke, so being able to have our own spot where people can walk and enjoy our atmosphere will be great,” he said, noting the foot traffic in the neighborhood.