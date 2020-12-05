Business Intel: Wellness hub opens in downtown Roanoke

A new hub for holistic wellness has opened in downtown Roanoke.
The WellNest Roanoke is a retailer that also wants to build community around wellness, said co-owner and director Valarie Angle. The WellNest last month opened a storefront inside the Crafteria, the multi-use space formerly known as 16 West Marketplace.
Angle said the business offers products that serve wellness of the mind, body and spirit such as yoga mats and blocks, supplements and bath soaps made from goat’s milk. Products are arranged in sections with titles like “move,” “cleanse,” “nourish” and “thrive.”
The WellNest will offer classes, such as yoga and guided meditation, in the building’s mezzanine space. Additionally, there’s a small meditation room called the “Zen zone” off of the retail space.
Much of what the WellNest offers are things Angle personally yearned for. Since moving to Roanoke about 20 years ago, she’s discovered many wellness providers in the area.
“I’ve met tons of people and pieced a lot together,” she said. “It just made sense to try to bring everyone together kind of under one umbrella.”
Angle envisions something bigger eventually, with a cafe and offices where wellness providers can operate independently, but she figured this was a good start, especially with the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to plant the seeds so when we are ready, we’re already connected with the community,” Angle said.
The WellNest has a membership program that will offer access to the Zen zone, 10% off the retail store and discounts for any paid events. Nonmembers can use the Zen zone for a fee — and, of course, shop.
The WellNest is at 16 Church Ave. S.W. It’s currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but Angle said hours may be reduced slightly after the holidays.
