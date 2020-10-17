Business Intel: White Oak Tea Tavern to close, sell at farmers markets

The owner of Salem’s White Oak Tea Tavern is permanently closing the restaurant.

Kim Arney announced several months ago her intention to close the tea room, which prompted numerous people to contact her about purchasing the business. Arney said she talked to several people, two of whom were serious potential buyers, but ultimately it didn’t work out.

“In the very end, just the fear of COVID caused them to pull out, which I can understand,” she said. “I wouldn’t be buying a restaurant now either for any amount of money. There’s too many closing daily.”

Arney said she'd been thinking about retirement, and the pandemic made the timing right.

Though White Oak Tea Tavern is closing, Arney said she plans to continue selling her teas through Facebook for now and eventually at local farmers markets. She’s also looking into selling the restaurant’s popular chicken salad at farmers markets.

The restaurant closed its dining room in March and never reopened. Arney said she tried takeout for a few weeks, but the experience the tea room offered didn’t translate well.