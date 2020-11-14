Business Intel: Wine-focused restaurant to open in downtown Roanoke

A new restaurant with a focus on wine is coming to downtown Roanoke.

Well Hung Vineyard, which is based outside Charlottesville, plans to open early next year across the street from Mast General Store.

Anthony Herring, president of the company, said he was interested in opening his second restaurant in Roanoke because it’s a business-friendly city and its demographics are a good fit for the brand.

“Downtown the market area is beautiful, but there’s really not a huge wine scene yet, and I thought maybe it would be a complement to the beer scene,” Herring said.

Well Hung Vineyard doesn't grow its own grapes. Its winemaker uses grapes from various vineyards; about 50% are purchased from Virginia and the rest come from California, Washington and Oregon, Herring said.

He can’t claim responsibility for the Well Hung Vineyard name. Herring purchased the business from three women in 2016 and opened a restaurant in Gordonsville last year. He kept the name because the brand already has a following and people find it amusing.