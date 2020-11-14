Business Intel: Wine-focused restaurant to open in downtown Roanoke

A new restaurant with a focus on wine is coming to downtown Roanoke.
Well Hung Vineyard, which is based outside Charlottesville, plans to open early next year across the street from Mast General Store.
Anthony Herring, president of the company, said he was interested in opening his second restaurant in Roanoke because it’s a business-friendly city and its demographics are a good fit for the brand.
“Downtown the market area is beautiful, but there’s really not a huge wine scene yet, and I thought maybe it would be a complement to the beer scene,” Herring said.
Well Hung Vineyard doesn't grow its own grapes. Its winemaker uses grapes from various vineyards; about 50% are purchased from Virginia and the rest come from California, Washington and Oregon, Herring said.
He can’t claim responsibility for the Well Hung Vineyard name. Herring purchased the business from three women in 2016 and opened a restaurant in Gordonsville last year. He kept the name because the brand already has a following and people find it amusing.
“Everyone laughs at the name, for obvious reasons. But the wine is very important to me,” Herring said. “Thankfully everyone says they’re surprised at the quality of the wine with the name on the bottle.”
The full-service restaurant will serve brunch, lunch and dinner. Herring said the menu changes quarterly, but one of Well Hung Vineyard’s specialties is flatbread pizzas.
The restaurant is committed to providing good wine and a good meal at a fair price. Two people will be able to have a bottle of wine and a good meal for under $60, he said.
Renovations to the building, located at 402 S. Jefferson St., are in progress. Herring said the space has 4,500 finished square feet and should be able to seat about 70 people with social distancing and more when restrictions are lifted. He hopes to open at the end of January.
