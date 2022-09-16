Business Intel: Yard Bull Meats

Sustainable, thoughtful and high-quality are the watchwords of a new shop that just opened in Roanoke.

Yard Bull Meats, an idea born of a duo with backgrounds in cooking and butcher work, aims to revive an old world style of butcher shop stocked with meats that are carefully hand-cut from whole animals raised by local farms.

“Everything's sustainably sourced,” said co-owner Tyler Thomas. “... We know where it comes from. We know the farmers, and that’s something we're really proud of.”

The butcher shop — located in South Roanoke between The River and Rail Restaurant, where Thomas is also executive chef, and Crystal Spring Grocery Co. — is dry aging its beef in-house to ensure its quality, Thomas said.

It’s also making its own deli meats, sausages and other goods, said co-owner Elliott Orwick, who has more than a decade of experience as a butcher.

The business partners, who’ve been working toward opening the brick-and-mortar shop since 2019, said they were inspired by a desire to make good, sustainable food more widely available.

Roanoke has no other full-fledged local butcher shop. “We saw the need for it, and wanted to make it happen,” said Thomas, adding that in addition to selling its wares, the team also hopes to share its knowledge.

Customers are encouraged to ask questions, and talk with them about the items that line the store’s shelves. One of their favorite refrains is: know your butcher.

Building that relationship can deepen one’s understanding of food and cooking at a time when people increasingly want to know more about where their food came from and how it was produced.

“We want everybody to come into the shop, and get to know us,” Thomas said. “To let us help them get the best meat possible.”

Yard Bull Meats plans to stock a wide selection of beef, pork, chicken and seafood. It’s working with over a dozen local farms, including Smoke In Chimneys, which is supplying it with trout. Some items, such as fresh bluefin tuna that is now in season, come from purveyors outside the region, but all suppliers have been carefully vetted, officials said.

The butcher shop’s lineup also includes dips, caviar, broths, spices and rubs. It will also offer a weekly, grab-and-go sandwich special made with Yard Bull products.

Specialty items, including quail, offal, chicken hearts and chicken feet, are available as well.

In addition to Thomas and Orwick, the shop is staffed by a full-time manager, Jordan Case, who’s an experienced butcher, as well as two to three part-time clerks.

The shop debuted this month after undertaking an extensive revamp of its 1,000-square-foot space on Crystal Spring Avenue. The storefront, once a bank, was last occupied by Goldsmith Jeweler and underwent a top-to-bottom renovation to prepare for the butcher shop.

Yard Bull Meats, located at 2203 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W., is now open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.