Business Intel: Zaxby's

Zaxby’s is once again serving up chicken and sides in Roanoke with a new franchisee stepping in to reopen the restaurant near Valley View.

The Zaxby’s located at 3206 Ordway Drive relaunched at the end of August under the management of family team Kevin, Ryan and Malcom Schweiker.

The Schweikers, who operate as Z Chicken, LLC, also own Zaxby’s in Charlottesville and Winchester.

In a statement, the family said its 2,400-square-foot Roanoke location was renovated to offer a completely new look for its 54-seat dining room as well as new kitchen equipment and other back-of-the-house upgrades.

The restaurant plans to employ upwards of 50 people.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Zaxby’s back to the Roanoke community,” Kevin Schweiker said in an announcement of the restaurant’s return. “As with our two other Virginia locations, we believe in an employee-first mentality. If you serve your team well, they will serve our guests well. That’s our approach, and we’re excited to show Roanoke how great a guest-focused Zaxby’s experience can be.”

This Zaxby’s location, along with one operating in Salem at the time, was abruptly closed by its last owner in 2019. The suddenness of the move had stunned workers, and left it unclear how they were going to get their final paychecks. Zaxby’s corporate office said at the time it was troubled by the reports and working to learn more.

The Salem location, which was leased, was later sold by the property owners and is now a Moe’s Southwest Grill.

The revamped Zaxby’s in Roanoke is now open for dine-in and drive-thru service. Online ordering for expedited pick-up is available via zaxbys.com and Zaxby’s mobile app. The restaurant also plans to partner with the delivery services Doordash, GrubHub and UberEats.

To celebrate the new location, first-time users of the Zaxby’s app will get a free chicken sandwich when they sign up for the Zax Fanz Club.

Zaxby’s is known for its chicken and Zax Sauce as well as classic sides like fried pickles. The Ordway Drive restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays to Saturdays; and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.