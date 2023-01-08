Business ledger: Floyd County manufacturer expanding

Hollingsworth & Vose, a manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery and industrial applications, has announced a $40.2 million investment to enhance its Floyd County operation.

The company said it will expand its facility on Christiansburg Pike to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand and create an estimated 25 new jobs.

“We’ve been a part of the Floyd, Virginia community since 1976. This facility is essential to serving both our global and domestic customers,” said Josh Ayer, chief operating officer of Hollingsworth & Vose.

“We are delighted to continue to support Hollingsworth & Vose’s growth in Floyd County. Their new investment is over three times bigger than the largest private investment in our county’s 191-year history,” said Joe Turman, chairman of the Floyd County Board of Supervisors.

Incorporated in 1892 and headquartered in East Walpole, Massachusetts, the company has been family-owned for seven generations. In 1976, H&V established its first Virginia facility in Floyd County and employs more than 200 workers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Floyd County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $558,700 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Floyd County with the project.

Former Martinsville City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday will begin a new job as general counsel for the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission next month.

Mike Stewart, executive director of the airport commission, confirmed Friday that Monday will be joining the airport on or about Feb. 1.

Stewart said Monday will begin his new job at $140,000 a year and by bringing the general counsel function back in-house, in addition to being responsible for the commission’s legal affairs, Monday will also be in charge of procurement, contracts and leasing functions.

“I’m very much looking forward to working at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport,” Monday said via email. “Both Mr. Stewart and the Commission members have an exceptional commitment to improving the airport’s role as a major economic driver for our entire region. It’s exciting to be a part of that.”

Monday had been the attorney for the city of Martinsville since 2003, general counsel to the Blue Ridge Regional Airport Authority and maintained a selective private law practice. His wife, Monica Taylor, is a partner in the Roanoke law firm of Gentry, Locke, Rakes and Moore.

Monday worked closely with outside counsel in Martinsville’s legal attempt to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County.

Wrote Monday: “I wish the best for Martinsville’s citizens. This is my hometown and it deserves a future every bit as bright and successful as its past.”

— Martinsville Bulletin

New River Community College will be offering a group of evening machine technology courses in the spring 2023 semester.

Courses include machine shop operations, technology of machining, machining techniques, and precision machining techniques.

All four courses are eight credit hours each and will meet on Monday-Thursday nights from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. in person on NRCC’s Dublin campus, with the first day of class on Monday, January 23.

NRCC faculty member Warren Crandall will be teaching the 14-week courses.

The class schedule is available at www.nr.edu/schedule.

Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers announced in late December that it will financially support ten proframs with shares of $368,885 in matching grants

Created by the General Assembly in 2021, AFID Infrastructure grants are awarded biannually to support locally identified investments that aid small-scale farmers and food producers in growing their operations.

This largest ever grant round is a result of the 2022 General Assembly’s decision to double the maximum award to $50,000. Independent businesses engaged in the processing of meat, poultry, and vegetables benefitted from funding this round, alongside multiple food processing facilities that are operated by non-profits or local governments.

Local and regional organizations that received funding were:

City of Roanoke, $50,000 to support the Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP), a non-profit focused on creating economically viable outlets for local farmers and food producers, such as farmers markets and commercial kitchens.

In addition, LEAP’s commercial kitchen supports more than 40 food businesses with equipment, resources, and training. Their farmers markets host 50 local vendors, the majority of which are meat, produce, and dairy producers. In 2021, LEAP received support from the city of Roanoke to create a commercial kitchen and food hub in the underserved West End neighborhood. Funds will be used for the purchase and installation of a large walk-in cooler at the new food hub.

Franklin County, $33,333 to support an expansion by KC Farms Meats, a family-owned custom meat processing business. KC Farms Meats offers custom meat processing services to 39 livestock producers in the region who sell directly to their customers. Funds will be used to purchase a new smoker and walk-in freezer, which will allow the business to expand its product offerings to include specialty sausages, hotdogs, bacon, and ham.

Bedford County, $21,500 to support a new commercial kitchen by established meat processor EcoFriendly Foods. The company has had success selling value-added products, such as hand pies, soups, and stews, which are prepared in rented kitchen space.

Grant funds will purchase commercial kitchen equipment, including a tilt skillet and additional refrigerated storage space.

Carroll County, $50,000 to support the Virginia Produce Company with the purchase and installation of high-efficiency vacuum cooling equipment for produce. Vacuum cooling safely chills produce and removes problematic surface moisture in a fraction of the time as conventional methods, while also using 75% less energy.

This rapid and efficient cooling method reduces product lost through moisture damage and increases shelf life, which expands the potential customer market.

The Virginia Produce Company sources from more than 40 farms in the region to supply fresh produce to major food retailers.

City of Galax, $15,052 to improve the Galax Farmers’ Market. This funding will be used to improve the appearance and overall customer experience. Appalachian Independence, a group that advocates for people with disabilities, has provided support for this project