Business Ledger: Influencial entrepreneur Hart to be memorialized

The family of late Roanoke tech entreprenuer Bonz Hart has plans for a memorial service to be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m, at the Hotel Roanoke’s ballroom with a reception to follow. His family is requesting RSVPs for the event at https://BonzHartCelebrationofLife.rsvpify.com

Additionally, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council announced the establishment of the The Hart of the Entrepreneur Endowment Fund. “The mission of the fund is to financially support the health and growth of the RBTC regional entrepreneurial technology community through cash awards to individuals and organizations in the innovation ecosystem.

Those interested in contributing to the fund should contact Ken Ferris at ken@brookewoodmanagement.com.

Hollins Universitry has broken ground to expand their presence in northern Roanoke County. A $2.5 million expansion of the Children’s Nest Learning Center will add space and increase their capacity for infant, toddler, pre-K, and after school care and creat 15 new jobs.

An adjacent parcel to the current facility on Dexter Road will be the site for a 7,000 square foot facility for daycare and afterschool programs as well as water recreation.

“We want to be a gamechanger in our community and help more families find childcare that offers quality and educational care” said Rhonda Spangler, owner of Children’s Nest Learning Center.

The expansion is expected to be completed in late 2023.

Hollins operates the center under the state Department of Social Services as well as the Department of Education which allows for curriculum-based learning for its enrollees.

The Bank of Botetourt has posted profitable third quarter financial results. The Bank produced net income amounting to $2,308,000 or $1.19 per basic share in the third quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,816,000 or $0.94 per share, for the same period last year, the bank said.

The board of directors voted to pay a $0.185 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.74 per share annualized. The board also approved a Series A Preferred Stock Rights Offering “for general corporate purposes which may include increasing its capital position, supporting future growth such as branching and infrastructure, and funding loan demand,” it said.

Volvo Trucks North America hosted Penske Truck Leasing executives at the Volvo’s Customer Center in Dublin last month to commemorate the delivery of the 25,000th truck in a partnership that has spanned the last two decades.

Truck No. 25,000 is a VNL300, featuring the D13TC engine which was delivered on September 29. “The turbo-compounded engine is a key cornerstone in the future of diesel power plants for Volvo Trucks North America, designed for fuel savings and CO2 reductions on a wide variety of applications,” the company said.

Penske has also outfitted nearly 2,000 trucks with Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS), a feature that uses an electric motor above the hydraulic steering gear to provide additional torque when necessary.

“The VDS system receives input 2,000 times per second through sensors on the truck monitoring yaw rate, steering angle, wheel speed and the driver’s own action. This provides added safety in crosswind, heavy-braking, on uneven lanes, pothole collisions or in the event of rapid tire deflation or sidewall failure,” Volvo said.

VDS provides a more comfortable overall driving experience with less steering input required, especially when ranging at slow speeds, adding to a less fatigued driver, the company added.

The Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges and its member institutions Averett University, Bluefield University, Ferrum College, Eastern Mennonite University and the Appalachian School of Law, in partnership with the College of Engineering at Virginia Commonwealth University have created the Gupton Initiative, an intentional public/private, rural/urban career program that connects and leverages the capabilities of VCU’s engineering school with private, independent liberal arts institutions.

The alliance said its goal is to create pharmaceutical and advanced manufacturing employment opportunities for students in high-value jobs across the state. Undergraduate students at CARC member institutions will take bachleor’s degree coursework, leading to admission to Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Engineering to pursue a graduate degree related to advanced manufacturing.

The Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges cultivates donors and board members committed to expanding access to higher education. The Alliance’s support comes from individuals, corporations, foundations and trusts. Since its inception, the Alliance said it has contributed over $26,000,000 toward educational attainment for generations of Virginians.

Learn more about the organization at www.commonwealthalliance.org.

Virginia Main Street grants for 16 communities totaling more than $257,000 announced last month included Radford’s East Main Street Gateway Murals. The funded projects will revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing.

Radford was awarded $7,000 for the project, which will including wall prep, design solicitation and selection, painting and maintenance that would enhance beautification while attracting tourists and new residents into the area.

Virginia Western Community College has developed a partnership with Steel Dynamics of Roanoke as an investment in employees’ development

This past summer, Steel Dynamics sent about a dozen employees to VWCC’s campus for classe in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics building. That experience has since evolved into an employee recruitment and development program for Steel Dynamics, a steel producer and metal recycler with more than 400 Roanoke employees.

New full-time operations positions were created, offering candidates a combined employment and educational package. This fall, Steel Dynamics sent four employees to begin VWCC classes toward an AAS degree in Mechatronics. Steel Dynamics will pay tuition and fees for these student employees.

“We believe this is a really good investment in our people and our future,” said Derrick Walls, melt/cast manager at Steel Dynamics.

Parks Automotive Group has opened Parks Luxury of Roanoke, including Parks Acura Roanoke, BMW of Roanoke, and Audi Roanoke, which were previously owned by Duncan Automotive Group. Duncan will continue to serve the Roanoke community at its other dealerships.

After Hubert Parks opened his first dealership in 1967, his dealerhips have expanded across rthe Carolinas and Virginia. With the addition of Parks Luxury of Roanoke, Parks Automotive Group now operates 11 dealerships throughout the region.

