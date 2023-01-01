Business ledger: Labors lost and found in the Roanoke region during 2022

Like a patient regaining consciousness after being anesthetized, the Roanoke and New River valleys re-emerged throughout 2022 from a prolonged, pandemic-imposed economic sleep.

It was not a year for big business developments, no significant losses or gains in the workforce or workplace. Even so, changes occurred, with arrivals and departures worth noting, which the following list includes.

New Year’s Eve 2021 marked the last day for the Deschutes tasting room on the corner of Market Street and Church Avenue. So ended the Oregon-based brewery’s flirtation with making Roanoke its East Coast industrial hub, which began with a fizz and then went flat amid market changes.

Since then, the downtown site has been seemlessly occupied by Olde Salem Brewing Company, one of the thriving local craft beer makers that now satisfy customer thirsts.

The controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline project ended the year much as it began 2022, with pipes exposed and construction stalled by a series of legal challenges from environmental groups with federal court support.

Meanwhile, the 303-mile interstate natural gas transmission line’s cost has swelled to $6.6 billion with no completion date in sight.

Lowe’s announced in early 2022 a plan to build a regional distribution warehouse in Roanoke County’s Valley Tech Park and create an estimate 70 jobs.

Like the MVP project, another energy-genrating proposal began and ended 2022 in virtual drydock. Apex Clean Energy’s plan for 14 giant wind turbines atop North Mountain in Botetourt County also had to jump through environmental legal hurdles. Currently it exists solely on the drawing board but its backers express confidence that it will happen at some point.

Brookside Golf Club celebrated its 60th anniversary at its petite par-3 course along Williamson Road in north Roanoke County.

The venerable nine-hole layout, on 12.66 acres intersected by Carvin Creek, debuted May 1, 1962, and is one of the few remaining par 3 courses in the state and the only one within 100 miles.

Volvo Trucks North America received its largest global order of Class 8 electric trucks to date recently — and the trucks will be produced at the company’s Pulaski County facility in Dublin. The trucks were ordered by Performance Team — A Maersk Company, making a total commitment to purchase 126 Volvo VNR Electric trucks, according to a Volvo news release.

For 97 years, Brooks-Byrd Pharmacy and its predecessor were an institution in downtown Salem, serving families with a dedication to old-fashioned customer service. But the family owned and operated business filled its final orangeade at the end of March

Roanoke’s dining scene lost two favorites within a week when The Roanoker and Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine restaurant announced that they would be bringing each of their runs to an end. They both survived the unique pressures of the pandemic, but decided to close their doors in May.

A Franklin County cattle farm owned by Alex Hurt was one of nine statewide to receive a Clean Water Farm Award from the the Virginia Department of Conservation Resources. “These farms are shining examples of the commitment to improving water quality by the agricultural community,” said Darryl Glover, a deputy director for the state conservation agency.

Roanoke Valley business owner the late Venkat Reddy set out to turn the former Lee movie theater he had bought into a small apartment complex on Williamson Road. After significant delays due to COVID-19, what’s resulted is a complex of 35 new single-bedroom apartments for rent at $795 to $895 a month, including essential utilities.

A downtown Vinton store DR Music was demolished after being severely damaged in a fire. The July blaze affected several buildings at the corner of East Lee Avenue and South Pollard Street at an estimated cost of $1.5 million and was the worst such incident in downtown’s recent history.

In July, Roanoke County Public Schools announced a plan to build the county’s largest capital project in its history — a new career and technical education facility. in july The four parcels of land where the new center will be built are adjacent to Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School.

It will eventually replace the existing CTE facility that houses the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962, according to school officials.

The July closing announcement of Big Spring Mill was a blow to culinary traditions baked with the company’s seasoned flour. The family-owned operation stood next to the South Fork of the Roanoke River in eastern Montgomery County for a remarkable 172 years.

Bonz Hart, a technology entrepreneur whose software and ingenuity set the tone for industrial advancement in the Roanoke and New River valleys and abroad, died in September. He was retired the founder and longtime CEO of Meridium Inc.

Two veteran business and economic development specialists announced plans to stpe away from their jobs during 2022. Jill Loope as Roanoke County’s director of ecomomic development, and Joyce Waugh as president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Patrons of the Red Lobster on Roanoke’s Franklin Road were jolted in August by a surprising announcement taped to the glass of the restaurant’s doors: “Due to unfortunate circumstances, this location will be permanently closed.” The building has since been demolished and will become the site for a new Ridge View Bank building.

FloydFest had one last hurrah at the annual outdoor music festival’s traditional Patrick County site before a planned move in 2023 to a new site on acreage purchased by the event’s organizers in Floyd County near Copper Hill. That struck a sour chord among some nearby residents, but the festival pledged to be a good neighbor.

In September, Pennsylvania-based A. Duie Pyle, a shipping and logistics firm, opened a new service facility on Salem Turnpike in Roanoke. The site offers key strategic advantages given its prime position on the Interstate 81 corridor, regional leaders said.

Montgomery County announced it will eliminate its merchants’ capital tax on Jan. 1, a plan that will end a revenue stream that has been in existence for nearly a century. The county board of supervisors approved the measure following a number of public debates on the matter after hearing from numerous employers critical of the tax.

Roanoke City Council on Monday greenlighted a couple’s plan to open a coffee shop in the former caretaker’s cottage at Fishburn Park. The vote directed the city manager to sell the cottage to Keri and Justin vanBlaricom, overruling objections from some nearby residents. The cottage, which dates to the 1820s and has been vacant since the late 1990s, is kept locked and needs significant repair. The city has looked for a use for it for years.

The Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation gave one of its annual awards to Txtur and its eclectic redevelopment of downtown Roanoke’s historic FIre Station No. 1, which has become a craft furniture showroom and will soon host an upscale restaurant and boutique hotel. The foundation has been presenting its annual preservation awards for more than 25 years. named for George Kegley, former business editor of The Roanoke Times, who died in February.

The owner of Roanoke’s only independent bookstore says spreading ideas and information through the sale of new and used books and events has proved a winning combination so far. Book No Further, which turned five years old. Doloris Vest is a self-appointed instigator of thought and bookhunter. “I am in it more and moreso because Roanoke needs a bookstore. “You know, bookstores play an interesting role in a community,” she said.

The worst contamination of the Roanoke Valley’s public water supply in recent history was traced to a small, eastern Montgomery County that, ironically, specializes in water quality. ProChem Inc., which has a sign in front of its Elliston plant that bears the slogan “When Water Matters,” was identified as the likely source of GenX, a hazardous chemical that has been detected downstream in the Roanoke River and the Spring Hollow reservoir. The company said it was “dismayed” to learn that it was the source of the pollution.

Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities announced in September that a notice to seize The Knights Inn in Roanoke County had been served to the motel’s owners. Authorities said the motel at 6520 Thirlane Road was the setting of criminal activity such as drug and sex trafficking.

In Roanoke County, a local company with a long track record of supporting power grids is now positioning itself to be a player in the burgeoning electric vehicle movement. Virginia Transformer Corp. has a product designed specifically for electric vehicles that cuts out weeks of installation work and sourcing headaches for charging companies. The firm’s plant in Troutville is adding 30 new jobs, taking the facility from a staff of about 85 to about 115.

The September launch of a new, $36 million manufacturing plant in Botetourt County is poised to generate around 160 new jobs. Munters, a maker of cooling equipment for the fast-growing data center industry, completed its move into a brand-new, 365,000-square-foot facility built on the Greenfield campus in Daleville.

