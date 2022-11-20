Business ledger: Magazine honors Roanoke iron craftsman

Roanoke-based Heart & Spade Forge has been named a runner-up in the Home division of Garden & Gun magazine’s 13th annual Made in the South Awards. The competition recognizes Southern-made products in the categories of Home, Food, Drink, Crafts, Style and Outdoors. A sustainability award was also added this year.

The item that caught the judges’ attention was the forge’s carbon-steel baker set. Among others, Heart & Spade was up against Elijah Leed Studio in Durham, North Carolina, which emerged from the Home category as this year’s overall winner.

Roanoke College graduate Jed Curtis set up his artisan blacksmith shop on Shenandoah Avenue in August of 2016. As The Roanoke Times previously reported, accolades starting coming his way early, with a win in the gear category of Virginia Living Magazine’s Made in Virginia Awards in 2017.

“People are still interested in hand-crafted expression within a medium,” Curtis told reporter Mike Allen at the time.

Heart & Spade specializes in high-end cookware. As the website describes, all products are entirely hand-forged from scratch, and can be customized with personal touches. You can see examples of Curtis’ work at heartandspadeforge.com.

All of this year’s winners and finalists will be featured in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Garden & Gun, which will hit newsstands Tuesday, Nov. 22. Or visit www.gardenandgun.com/madeinthesouth2022.

• Blaine and Robin Lewis, franchise owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke since it opened in 2003, made a dual announcement last week: they’re stepping away from the business on Franklin Road and selling it to Matt Thompson, the store’s general manager.

The running and workout gear store has established a strong community presence. In 2015, Fleet Feet Roanoke launched Project Forward, a non-profit dedicated to helping people be active of Roanoke with access to quality footwear and a means to move. Over the past two years, Project Forward raised and donated more than $230,000 through 22 fundraising campaigns, supporting 10 local non-profits, Fleet Feet said.

Earlier this year, Thompson’s wife, Tabitha, was killed while riding her bicycle along U.S. 11 in Botetourt County accident. Four days later, Fleet Feet Roanoke established the #Miles4Tab Virtual Run and Walk, a fundraiser dedicated to supporting the Carilion Clinic Foundation, the NICU where she worked.

During the fundraising period, the Lewis’ said they got to know Thompson, and brought him onto the Fleet Feet Roanoke team as a financial consultant, eventually leading to his role as general manager.

• The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC), has granted three-year accreditation to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem and LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

To earn CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. LewisGale Hospital Pulaski has held ASC CoC accreditation since 2004 and LewisGale Medical Center since 1974.

The CoC accreditation program provides the framework for LewisGale Medical Center and LewisGale Pulaski with programs that focus on prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.

The CoC provides the public with information on the resources, services, and cancer treatment experience for each CoC-accredited cancer program through the CoC Hospital Locator at www.facs.org/search/cancer-programs.

• The Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council has formed a committee to “enhance the participation of Black individuals in our technology region’s social network” and is seeking people who are interested in becoming founding members of a Blacks in Technology (BIT) chapter in Roanoke.

RNTC said its goal is to “stomp the divide” between Black tech workers and change an industry that has “historically not sought parity.” To register, conatct Lisa Garcia at lisa.garcia@rbtc.tech.

• The Advancement Foundation has announced its 9th annual offering of The Gauntlet, a regional business opportunity program that offers business training, mentorship, planning strategies and entrepreneurial development. Anyone can participate in this competition for $300,000 in cash and prizes, in addition to individual pairing with a mentor, and connection to other resources to support new and expanding businesses.

The foundation is an economic and community development non-profit foundation. It said The Guantlet has “empowered more than 700 entrepreneurs, developed and connected a mentor network of 250 professionals, and awarded over $7 million in resources including grants, cash, and in-kind prizes.” For more information about The Gauntlet and its class of 2023, visit www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org/Gauntlet