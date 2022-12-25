Business ledger: Once and future railroad town

Roanoke was birthed as a railroad town in the 1880s and for much of the century to follow owed its prosperity to the coal-hauling Norfolk & Western Railway.

Tracks that carry freight cars and coal hoppers still bisect the city. But the Magic City’s railroad era has long since passed through, mostly preserved by railfan nostalgia and O. Winston Link photographs.

Yet Roanoke retains its railroad DNA and has embraced a 21st century revival of passenger rail service. With two Amtrak trains now serving the city daily, it’s been predicted that local ridership will at least double to 10,000 monthly trips within a few years.

According to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, Roanoke ridership surged 117.7 percent, from 13,026 to 28,357, between Sept. 2021 to Sept. 2022.

Additionally, there’s political support in Washington, D.C. and Richmond to extend passenger rail beyond Roanoke to the New River Valley and Bristol.

Feeling the buildup of stream, Amtrak recently released images of redesigned trains for the near future, perhaps by 2026. They’re called Amtrak Airo and will operate on routes throughout the country.

Key features will include more spacious passenger cars with panoramic windows, more efficient engines using less fuel efficient producing fewer emissions, reduced travel times and higher speeds of up to 125 mph, enhanced food and beverage offerings and better internet connections.

The new, sleek Airo engines conjure memories of the iconic Norfolk & Western Class J streamlined steam engines of the past. It’s back to the future, and all aboard.

Earlier this month, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors honored Homestead Creamery on the 10th anniversary of receiving Virginia’s first Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant in December 2012.

With county support and the AFID grant, Homestead Creamery expanded its operation to meet growing demand for their products. The couty said its investments increased the county tax base and put an additional 20 people to work.

Homestead Creamery is a small, locally owned dairy processing plant in Burnt Chimney. To preserve a family farm, two local dairy farmers combined efforts in 2001. Today, Homestead Creamery consists of a small network of locally owned, family operated dairy farms.

“As Franklin County was the first locality to have taken advantage of all three AFID Programs, I can attest that the program has provided our leadership with important tools to support our county’s largest and most important industry, agriculture,” said Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

“Because agriculture does not fit in many of the traditional economic development assistance programs, the AFID Programs have allowed us to provide much-needed support to these important businesses,” he added.

On December 6, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a similar proclamation recognizing the tenth anniversary of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund that was presented by Virginia Secretary of Agriculture Matthew Lohr during a celebration at Homestead Creamery.

“Homestead Creamery continues to see growing demand and opportunities. They epitomize the kind of business we all want to see in our community,” said Thompson. “Good to their employees, strong community partner and unmatched ambassador of the Franklin County brand.”

Dollar General has a new store on Stewartsville Road in Vinton to commemorate the opening, Dollar General said it plans to donate 100 new elementary school books. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in 2022 across the country, Dollar General said.

The new Vinton location also opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. “Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. “ Dollar General said.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.