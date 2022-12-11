Business ledger: Sheetz shifts eastward on Orange Avenue

The intersection of present-day Orange Avenue and Williamson Road occupies a central place in the Roanoke Valley. Once the approximate site of a large salt deposit called Big Lick that created aboriginal animal and game hunter trails, the crossroads united the region’s primary north-south travel routes.

Today, it’s a busy place for automotive traffic along U.S. highways 460 and 11, although one highly visible commercial corner site was recently abandoned by Sheetz, the popular convenience store-gas station-fast food chain.

Last week, Sheetz debuted its new store about 2.5 miles east on Orange Avenue, offering new amenities such as a car wash and a 24/7 drive-thru. The family owned, Altoona, Pa.-based chain acquired the 7.9-acre tract, which previously contained an office building, for $3 million in late 2021.

The new store is about 1,000 square feet larger than the former one-acre corner lot location where Sheetz has operated since 2000 and the site has considerably more parking.

There’s been no word on the former site’s future, which is still owned by Sheetz, according to Roanoke property records. The store and its gas pumps remain, although with all signage removed.

Sheetz says it’s always looking to expand and open new locations. “Average daily traffic should approximate to or above 18,000.” the company says on its website, a figure that should be readily achieved and exceeded along one of the region’s busiest commuter byways.

The new Sheetz is situated adjacent to eastbound lanes of four-laned U.S. 460, with addtional access via King Street and a traffic light that will enable westbound drivers to cross the highway in an orderly way

It will be readily visible to the many drivers who will be burning gasoline while stacked up and awaiting the next green from one of the many traffic lights along Orange Avenue.

Loyal patrons of Red Lobster were left clutching their bibs in August when the restaurant on Franklin Road abruptly announced its immediate closing. “The lease is ending and we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord,” Red Lobster said of that location, which had operated for 43 years and served a boatload of cheddar biscuits.

The restuarant building was rapidly cleared of its interior contents. But the structure sat untouched at the corner of Franklin Road and Duke of Gloucester Street until last week, when demolition began.

Phoenix Partners II LLC of Roanoke owns the former Red Lobster site along with adjcent properties, once of which is a public storage facility that replaced Roanoke’s last Kmart.

Ridge View Bank, a relatively new banking presence in the Roanoke Valley, plans to build a two-story headquarters where the restaurant stood.

There’s no better example of paying it forward that an educator who loves their work and is really good at it. Salem’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is one of those.

She’s Katie Crowder, a fifth-grade math an science teacher at South Salem Elementary School, who will be honored along with Salem’s other five teachers of the year by the Salem Educational Foundation and Alumni Association at a school board reception on Tuesday.

Crowder is a Salem-bred graduate of Andrew Lewis Middle and Salem High schools and James Madison University whose childhood dream was to become a teacher.

“Crowder will quickly tell you that much of her instructional methodology was observed and gleaned from the many outstanding teachers and coaches she encountered while matriculating through the Salem school system,” said a city schools news release.

Salem’s other teacher honorees will be Melissa Cook of Andrew Lewis Middle School, Susie Wilkinson of East Salem Elementary School, Stephanie Staples of G.W. Carver Elementary School, Justin Halterman of Salem High School and Jennifer Harshbarger of West Salem Elementary School.